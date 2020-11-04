Sign & Drive: Volkswagen launches car rental subscription service in Brazil

After presenting the ID.4, Volkswagen launched a novelty for those who want to hire a vehicle in Brazil. This Wednesday (4), the automaker launched the VW Sign & Drive, a subscription service with an online contract, with the aim of responding to the current way of consuming cars.

Initially, the program will only be available in the state of São Paulo. In addition, two models will be available: the T-Cross 200 TSI and the Tiguan Comfortline. The initiative is a partnership between Volkswagen do Brasil and Volkswagen Financial Services and Assobrav.

The subscription includes use of the vehicle for one or two years, documentation (IPVA, license and license), insurance, preventive maintenance and a deductible of 1,800 km to be covered per month.

“VW is experiencing an unprecedented digital transformation and Sign & Drive is another mobility option that we are bringing to the market for customers to enjoy our models. Every day, our specialists think about innovative ways to appeal to this consumer who wants more and more practicality and differentiated treatment. With this option and many more we’re rolling out, we’re sure we’ll be taking VW to more garages across the country. In six steps on our website it is possible to join the VW subscription program.

Pablo Di Si

President and CEO of Volkswagen Latin America

How it works?

To hire the service through the initiative’s official website, simply go to this link, select the model, customize the plan, complete registration, upload documents, confirm data, and digitally sign. The vehicle is picked up at the nearest store indicated.

If the client wishes, he can perform the procedure in person, in a Volkswagem in the state of São Paulo. In the establishment, the seller will assist the consumer to confirm the registration on the platform. Finally, it will take up to seven days to collect the car from the store. Check the prices:

Platinum gray or ninja black T-Cross 1.0 200 TSI SUV: from R $ 1,899 / month in the 12-month plan; Tiguan Comfortline white, pyrit silver or mystic black SUV: from R $ 3,659 / month in the 24-month plan.

Did you like Volkswagen’s auto signature program in Brazil? Tell us!