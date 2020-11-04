FSV Zwickau loses catch-up match against Türkgücü Munich

Zwickau.

No points in the ghost match against Türkgücü Munich. Third division football team FSV Zwickau had to admit their defeat 0-1 and suffered their third consecutive defeat at home. With a change, Joe Enochs built on the starting lineup from the last league game when FSV won 2-1 in Dresden. For Manfred Starke, Can Coskun started on the left wing, Felix Drinkuth moved inside behind the front. Already in the morning, the inhabitants of Zwickau had to face another person. At noon, the FSV announced the first corona case. According to information from the association, a member of the extended functional team has tested positive. The affected person showed no symptoms and was quarantined by the responsible health service. This also applies to two contact persons of the person who has tested positive.

After a minute of silence for the victims of the Nazi underground terrorist cell, things went straight to the point on the lawn. The Zwickau’s were annoying from the start, looked poisonous and stuck to the coach’s course: “If people say we’re disgusting to play, that’s the biggest compliment to me,” Enochs said before the match. Türkgücü acted with a four-man chain defense, in which ex-Zwickau Alexander Sorge also managed to do well against former teammate Ronny König. FSV had already won both evening matches of the season in Halle and Dresden. And the team noticed that they wanted to complete the spotlight hat trick against Türkgücü.

The very great chances to score were rare in an intense first half. When it became dangerous in front of the guests’ goal, it was especially with Morris Schröter’s crosses. But there was usually no customer at the head office. Zwickau captain Johannes Brinkies only had to risk his head and neck just before the break when the keeper hit a dangerous cross from the penalty area.

Promoted team scorer Petar Sliskovic failed to get into a shooting position in the first half. In the empty pits the cheers of Brinkies or assistant coach Robin Lenk could be heard over and over again. There was also a lot of praise for good reason. The West Saxons fought with passion and sometimes enjoyed playing. Only the goal did not succeed. Not even in the 55th minute, when Leon Jensen shot from a distance and Türkgücü goalkeeper René Vollath could only steer the leather onto the holster with his fingertips.

Then the FSV pressed on the head. And just in this phase, the hosts conceded the goal. Once the Munich playmaker Sercan Sararer (70th) escaped his opponent and stuck the leather in the mesh in the small corner. Although Joe Enochs’ side never gave up, they stayed 0: 1 in the end. A bitter defeat, with the result: the Zwickauers particularly lack a home decor. Only the first game of the season could be won at home, at the time against Unterhaching with spectators in the stadium.

statistics

FSV: Brinkies – Stanic, Frick, Schikora – Reinhardt, Jensen (83rd Könnecke) – Schröter (73rd Wegkamp), Drinkuth (V), Coskun (59th) – König, Wolfram.

Türkgücü: Vollath – Kusic, Sorge, Zorba (45th park), Stangl – Erhardt – Holz (67th Tosun / V), Sararer, Fischer – Boere (54th Gorzel), Sliskovic. Referee: Greif (Westhausen);

Goals: 0: 1 Sararer (70th).