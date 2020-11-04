New Kingston SSD Manager focused on branded SSD health

There is no doubt that SSDs are among the most important components of computing, speeding up the entire browsing process on a computer, and now also on consoles. However, this technology requires care and has a limited lifespan. With that in mind, Kingston has just announced the SSD Manager, a new program that allows users to manage branded SSDs.

Kingston SSD Manager is particularly focused on SSD health, but still offers additional features. With the new program, it is possible to update the firmware of the drive, thus ensuring that there are no issues with the component software, temperature monitoring, performance and disk status.

Among the most interesting features of the program is SMART, a feature that automatically analyzes, monitors and generates a report detailing the conditions of your SSD. Other highlights include a specific function to erase data without causing problems and data security features such as IEEE 1667 and TCG Opal on compatible drives.

To use the program, you need to be running Windows 8.1 or later, enable AHCI mode in the system BIOS, have administrator privileges, and of course, have a manufacturer SSD. Kingston SSD Manager is free and can be downloaded from the following link:

It should be remembered that the company recently launched its KC2500 line of SSDs in Brazil. With up to 2TB of capacity and read and write speeds of 2.9Gb / s and 3.5Gb / s, respectively, the components operate on the M.2 protocol and support programs with TCG Opal 2.0, thus offering full compatibility with the SSD Director.