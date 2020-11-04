Biden remains favorite after win in Wisconsin

Washington (AP) – After Joe Biden’s victory in the state of Wisconsin, as some American media reported, the Democrat is still on track to win the presidency.

However, it may take hours or even days before victory is certainly taken away from him. In states without a presidential election result, the count took place on Wednesday. Even though Biden led in the still missing states before incumbent President Donald Trump, hundreds of thousands of votes were still pending.

In Michigan, where Biden led after scoring about 94% of the vote, officials expected a result by the end of the day. There was still slight uncertainty over the situation in Arizona, where Biden was also in the lead. There had been reports in the morning that there may be more votes pending than initially thought. At first, there was no indication that the whole race was going to turn. The US broadcaster and the AP news agency had previously slammed the state against Biden.

The Nevada Home Secretary responsible for the election said there would be no more numbers until 9 a.m. Thursday (local time, 6 p.m. German time). In Nevada, votes received before November 10, but not more than the postmark mailed on Tuesday Election Day, also count. Based on an assessment of over 85% of the expected votes, Biden was ahead as expected.

If Biden won Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, he would have won the White House battle with 270 voters. With Pennsylvania (20) and Georgia (16), he could expand his lead and count 306 voters. Trump’s team were hoping for a bigger mistake in Arizona and wins in Pennsylvania and Georgia. Then the president would still get the majority.

In Pennsylvania, where more than a million votes were due to be counted that morning, the election official said about half of them were processed. Officials had previously admitted that in the worst-case scenario, it would take days to achieve a result. Broadcaster CNN reported that, based on the current situation, they expected a statement by Thursday morning. The candidates were close here. For Biden, however, it became clear that he could get the necessary 270 voters without the state.

In Georgia, Trump was right up front. According to the state’s interior minister, around 200,000 votes were still pending. However, these could tip the balance because approximately 120,000 of them were in Atlanta, a Democratic stronghold. Trump led by around 80,000 votes.

In Wisconsin, which was awarded to Biden, according to the preliminary full tally, there were about 20,000 votes or about 0.7 percentage point ahead. Republicans announced they would call for a recount – in previous years only a few hundred votes had changed.

The count takes longer due to the high percentage of postal votes. Certification of these votes is often a lengthy process in the United States, and some signatures must be individually compared to those on the voters list. In all three states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, the Republican Party had halted efforts to open election envelopes ahead of the election on Tuesday.