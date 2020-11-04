Samsung registers Galaxy Buds Beyond brand, may launch new phones with Galaxy S21

After registering the brand new Galaxy Buds Sound in early October, it looks like Samsung is set to introduce more wireless headsets again in the coming months and expand the family that, for now, has Galaxy Buds Live (review) and Buds Plus as core members.

This is suggested by the new registration of the Galaxy Buds Beyond trademark, which was requested by Samsung to the United States Intellectual Property Agency (USPTO). Unfortunately, information like the logo or details of the device itself has yet to be released, but it’s safe to say that Beyond is expected to be part of Samsung’s next generation of headphones or, at the very least. plus, another product involving sound reproduction, maybe even a speaker.

But assuming Samsung continues to focus on launching wireless headphones, it’s very possible that one of the two models, Beyond or Sound, is a potential competitor to Apple’s AirPods Studio, the wireless headset. Apple with minimalist design. with exclusive features, active noise cancellation and high quality sound.

It’s still early days to reveal which model will be which (compact headset and cordless phone), but news is expected to emerge in the coming weeks as the potential launch of the new Galaxy S21 (or S30) approaches, which may indeed take place in 2019. January.