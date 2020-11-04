Kelly McGillis: How “Top Gun” Star Became “Too Old” To Shine

“I’m not that pretty,” replied the journalist who asked him if he had ever thought of working as a model. At 27, he finally enjoyed the fame he sought for much of his life.

Although she only had a mini role in her CV, in 1985 she managed to star in a major Hollywood production in “The Witness”, alongside Harrison Ford, who had just created two of the characters. the most emblematic of cinema: Han Solo and Indiana Jones. A real dream come true.

“When I was younger it was very heavy. Today, I still see myself as it was then. At school, no one asked me to go out or to go to the ball, ”he explained.

A year later, Kelly McGillis’ career took another stratospheric leap. This time it was Tom Cruise’s romantic couple in “Top Gun” – a movie that has been seen in every country, on every continent.

Now, more than three decades later, as Cruise prepares to star in the long-awaited action movie sequel – the premiere should have been in 2020 but has been postponed due to the pandemic – there is has no sign of McGillis’ name in the cast. As always, the answer itself has it.

“I’m old and fat, I have the right look for someone my age and it doesn’t quite fit the Hollywood scene,” she confessed in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” in 2019. .

The actress who has been compared to Grace Kelly is now 63 years old and, although she continues to work as an actress, leaves in the air the feeling that old age is a barrier to participation in great films. It won’t be just that. She claims that at some point, she decided to move away from Los Angeles productions.

“I’d rather feel absolutely secure about myself and who I am at this age, instead of valuing all these other things,” he concluded.

The girlfriend everyone wanted to have

As soon as she was announced as Harrison Ford’s partner in “The Witness,” all attention turned to the young actress who still shared a house and worked in a cafe to pay the bills.

He became a movie star, literally overnight, thanks to the role of an Amish widow who becomes the only witness to a brutal crime. Ford is the cop she falls in love with.

Next to Harrison Ford in “The Witness”

“No, no, no, no, no,” she repeated over and over when faced with the possibility of getting married. “My career is the most important thing,” he admitted at the time. An assertion that would be completely contradicted years later.

“He has the honesty and simplicity of a young Grace Kelly, his reach and limitless possibilities,” said director Peter Weir. The critics were delighted. “Her beauty is sturdy and intelligent, but delicate like a painting by Vermeer,” reads “The New York Times”.

In 1986, he met Tom Cruise, one of the biggest stars of that decade, and his life took a different turn. In fact, it was the actor himself who decided to make a change to the script: McGillis’ character, originally a ballerina, changed her profession to a professor of astrophysics and an instructor at the academy. The justification? Beautiful mature women were a sensation in the cinema.

The choice was good, so were Maverick and Charlie’s couple and the film turned out to be a huge box office hit, grossing over $ 300 million.

The role launched McGillis on a spiral to the top of Hollywood, which ended up causing the actress to radically change her mind. “Fame made me miserable. I didn’t trust anyone, I was terrified. I was afraid of being recognized in the street, ”he confessed a decade later, in an interview with“ The Independent ”.

He had everything he dreamed of: money, a growing career, beauty. The secret of fear was in the past.

Bad memories

It was a serious case of success, so after Cruise and Ford he made a new pair, not romantic, but client and victim, this time with Jodie Foster, who would win an Oscar for the role.

‘Os Acusados’, the 1988 film which depicts a real case of violation – which involved the Portuguese community, although the film never mentions it, and which NiT revisited in this article -, was the work that made the people capitulate. criticism of your talent.

With Jodie Foster on “The Accused”

Unfortunately for McGillis, the plot of the film was too familiar. It was after the premiere that she felt the need to purge her bad memories and reveal that she too had been raped by two strangers, years before she was famous, in a violent assault on his home.

The two men – one of them was only 15 years old – broke into the door and, at the threat of a knife, raped her in turn. “They always said they were going to beat me to death. At that time, I thought I was going to die, I was already resigned ”.

“For the first few weeks after the incident, I couldn’t eat or sleep. Suddenly he started panting without being able to control it, ”he told People in 1988.

The episode sent her into a depression. He found relief in alcohol and food. He put on more than 12 kilograms and ended up being admitted to a rehabilitation clinic. Many years later he turned to drugs.

Yet the career in Hollywood has remained intact. In 1989 he had the opportunity to shine again in Abel Ferrara’s new film. Still insecure, he even underwent cosmetic surgery in an attempt to integrate into the environment and, perhaps, be at peace with his lack of self-esteem.

Arriving on the recording set, he stumbled upon a scene that would be his. On the bed, naked, was a double body. He has lost his temper. “I watched this for four minutes and left. If this is cinema, I never want to do it again. I love to play, but I don’t want to work with more idiots, ”he confessed. So that was it.

She moved across the country with her husband and two daughters and opened a restaurant. By the way, Hollywood was left behind, but not for that reason the representation.

After a calmer phase, the divorce occurs and then rumors that he had a relationship with one of his employees. He ended up taking on homosexuality, which he had already denied on several occasions.

Although it is far from major productions, it has always received a lot of media attention. “I tried for a long time not to be myself, someone who was not gay, and it ruined my life. But you’ve reached an age where you just shit about everything, ”he later revealed.

In the press, the shock. The famous gay magazine “Advocate” grabbed the headlines with great fanfare: “A ‘Top Gun’ star came out. And it’s not Tom Cruise.

As she got older, she also felt that she could and should explain her disappearance and all the dramas and addictions that marked her life. She confessed, already in 2009, that long before the rape, she had also been mistreated by three men. I was only 12 years old.

He exorcised demons to help others. He was dedicated to working in rehabilitation clinics and although he continued to take on roles in film and television, fame never returned. And she doesn’t want to know either.

“I got a lot of calls from agents saying I had ended my life. They are no longer my agents. I worry about what I’m doing, I’m worried about getting old. Being 43 years old in this industry and not wanting to do a thousand transactions is difficult. I want to be a character actress, but soon there won’t be actors in America who look like they’re 50, because age is so dreaded, ”she explained in 2001.

This film is not for the elderly

McGillis is now 63 years old. 14 years older than Jennifer Connelly, the actress chose to play the new couple of Maverick, which marks the return of Tom Cruise to the role 34 years later. In turn, Connelly is eight years younger than the protagonist.

The criticism of the former “Top Gun” actress raised the question of age in Hollywood, especially among women, often replaced by much younger protagonists. The disparity between loving couples is undeniable: they are almost always younger than male partners.

McGillis doesn’t want to know Hollywood anymore

As soon as the critical interview went public, comments flooded social media. “This is the ‘Top Gun’, this is not a sequel to ‘Free Willy’,” one reads. Another stressed that it is “possible to be sexy at 60, but apathy usually wins out.” “She looks like her mother, not his girlfriend.”

Despite the absence of any invitation to participate in the film – and implying that it may even say more about Hollywood than herself – she reaffirms that she is so happy, unknown, to play her small roles in the film. peace. And, above all, far from actors, actresses and filmmakers.

“I haven’t kept in touch with anyone,” he explains before saying he’s happy that Connelly “has this opportunity”. Today, he lives with his two daughters and his new partner in North Carolina. Sober and happy.

“It was difficult to try to find my identity. Raising my daughters and being the best mother I can be has become my priority. My life priorities have changed. “