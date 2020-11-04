Microsoft Teams will receive an option to switch between accounts on Windows

The Microsoft Teams app will be getting a big update in December. This is the functionality that will allow you to switch between accounts for those who use the desktop version, an implementation of great importance for those who focus on developing multiple tasks at the same time within the program in different profiles.

The information was found by OnMSFT in a code implemented in Microsoft 365 Roadmap, where there is an indication of the arrival of this new functionality in the application, showing that the development is already well advanced and that the users of the next month will already have access.

In the line of code in question, the description told anyone who used Teams what was new, which in this case was defined as “add additional accounts, change your profile picture, and switch between accounts and organizations via settings “.

This is going to be a good differentiator from the version present in Android and iOS mobile systems, which do not support switching between accounts, making it much more difficult to sign in to multiple accounts, to have to access to anonymous windows for an alternative.

