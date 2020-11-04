Sports

National footballer Havertz infected with coronavirus |

rej November 4, 2020

London (AP) – National footballer Kai Havertz of Chelsea FC is infected with the corona virus, coach Frank Lampard announced shortly before the Premier League club’s Champions League match against Stade Rennes.

Havertz had tested positive, the association wrote on Twitter. As a result, the player isolated himself. The club have not announced whether the 21-year-old is showing symptoms of an infection with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. Havertz, unlike national striker Timo Werner, was therefore not part of the squad for the game against Rennes.

