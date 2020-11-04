AP: Democrat Biden wins in Wisconsin

Washington (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the besieged state of Wisconsin and secured ten voters.

The AP news agency reported on the basis of election inquiries and the initial vote count.

In the 2016 election, Republican Donald Trump in northeastern Wisconsin was just 0.7 percentage points ahead of then-Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Also this year, the count results indicated an extremely close result. Trump’s election campaign therefore announced that he would call for a recount of votes in the state for “irregularities.” According to the polls, Biden was the frontrunner ahead of the Wisconsin election.

To become president, a candidate must have at least 270 votes from the state electorate. In the meantime, only a few federal states are still awaiting the elections: everything points to an extremely close electoral result.