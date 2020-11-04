International

AP: Democrat Biden wins in Wisconsin |

rej November 4, 2020

Washington (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the besieged state of Wisconsin and secured ten voters.

The AP news agency reported on the basis of election inquiries and the initial vote count.

In the 2016 election, Republican Donald Trump in northeastern Wisconsin was just 0.7 percentage points ahead of then-Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Also this year, the count results indicated an extremely close result. Trump’s election campaign therefore announced that he would call for a recount of votes in the state for “irregularities.” According to the polls, Biden was the frontrunner ahead of the Wisconsin election.

To become president, a candidate must have at least 270 votes from the state electorate. In the meantime, only a few federal states are still awaiting the elections: everything points to an extremely close electoral result.

rej

Related Articles

October 29, 2020
12

COVID-19 Impact : C4ISR Market 2020-2025 Is Flourishing Worldwide with Top Key Players Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman Corporation etc

October 7, 2020
10

Ready Mix Concrete Market : Size, Global Industry Growth, Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis To 2020 – 2026 | Leading Players- LafargeHolcim, Vicat S.A., Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., CEMEX S.A.B.

October 6, 2020
4

Built-in Lighting Market Research 2020-2025; Regional Industry Segment by Production, Consumption, Revenue and Growth Rate

October 8, 2020
2

New courses to learn how to make delicacies

Close