Sea of ​​Thieves runs at 60 fps on Xbox Series X / S in 4K and 1080p resolutions

A few days before the launch of the new generation of Xbox consoles in the world, the developer of Sea of ​​Thieves shared on his social networks the news that the game will receive with the arrival of the Xbox Series X / S, ensuring a smoother experience. in both video games.

While on Xbox Series X, the most powerful console of the generation, Sea of ​​Thieves will run in full 4K resolution at 60 fps, on Xbox Series S the game will run in Full HD (1080p) also at 60 fps. On both consoles, players will have faster load times.

Excited to set sail for Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S? Here are the key optimizations for your next-gen Sea of ​​Thieves experience, so get ready to enjoy a silky smooth crash:

⏱️ Improved charging times

⬛ 4K, 60FPS on Xbox Series X

⬜ 1080p, 60FPS on Xbox Series S pic.twitter.com/RESsON2uxZ

– Sea of ​​Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) November 4, 2020

The changes are due to the new Velocity architecture implemented on Microsoft consoles. Switching to an SSD instead of an HD, reading, writing and transferring files is done at a much higher speed.

With many improvements launched in recent months, the game developer has revealed that 2020 is a great year for Sea of ​​Thieves, and apparently the title should have been bet even more with the arrival of the next generation.

Sea of ​​Thieves offers an incredible hacking experience, full of navigation and exploration, combat and looting, puzzle solving and treasure hunting. Sea of ​​Thieves has everything you need to live the pirate life you’ve always dreamed of. Without defined roles, you have complete freedom to explore the world and approach other players as you see fit.

Sea of ​​Thieves is available on Xbox One and Windows 10 (via Microsoft Store and Steam), is included with Game Pass for PC and console, and will arrive on Xbox Series X / S on November 10.