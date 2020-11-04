Xiaomi and Tell Labs team up to create new IoT lab in China

Xiaomi is expanding its business more and more in China, where it is famous both for its mobile phones as well as its devices and electronics. It is now signing a contract with Tell Labs to open a new IoT – Internet of Things lab in China, which is expected to perform well in this segment in the future.

The partnership contract was announced yesterday at Xiaomi Mobile Internet Industrial Park in Beijing by Fan Dian, general manager of Xiaomi’s IoT platforms department and Wei Ran, director of the information terminals laboratory at the Institute of Information and Communication in China.

The lab will be called Xiaomi & Tell Intelligent Internet of Things Joint Laboratory and will be built in Xiaomi Yizhuang Industrial Park and at the base of Taiercui Lake. Its focus will be entirely dedicated to creating new technologies and ways of using the Internet of Things, as well as testing them to improve their use.

In addition to Xiaomi, the lab will also work with other related brands to improve the integration between them, creating a more user-friendly ecosystem that allows consumers to choose the solutions and manufacturers that match their personal needs and tastes.

It is worth noting that Xiaomi is one of the leading brands of integration via IoT for smart homes in the world, with more than 271 million connected devices in nearly 56 million homes. Finally, let’s not forget the demonstration that Xiaomi has already given recently when connecting and controlling devices using the UWB band.

Do you have smart devices in your home?