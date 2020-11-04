Laser Probe Market Size 2020-Industry Share, Growth, Trends || Novartis AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, REIMERS & JANSSEN GmbH

This Laser Probe Market document covers myriad of aspects of the market analysis which many businesses call for. This market report comprises of a chapter on the global market and all of its associated companies with their profiles, which gives important information and data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The Laser Probe Market report also presents a profound overview of Size, Share, technology, applications, type and research analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin about industry.

Global laser probe market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2024.77 million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased focus on advancing the technologies associated with laser probes which has been affected by an increased investment expenditure on research & development.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global laser probe market are Novartis AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, FCI, REIMERS & JANSSEN GmbH, ADInstruments, Transonic, Lumenis, OphthalMed LLC, Vitreq, IRIDEX Corporation, Quantel Medical, Katalyst Surgical, LLC, Vortex Surgical, D.O.R.C. Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center (International) B.V., Monteris, Oertli Instrumente AG, among others.

Market Definition: Global Laser Probe Market

Laser probe is an ophthalmic medical device designed for diagnostic applications. It is a minimally-invasive diagnostic procedure where in the laser probes help in detection of any abnormalities in the eye, brain, and several other areas. This probe helps in real-time determination of abnormalities rather than extracting the samples from the patient and performing several diagnostic procedures on it. This results in better efficiency of treatment and also reduced time taken to determine the results of the procedure.

Segmentation: Global Laser Probe Market

Laser Probe Market : By Product Type

Continuous Wave (CW) Laser Probes

Pulsed Laser Probes

Laser Probe Market : By Probe Type

Single Laser Probe

Cluster Laser Probe

Laser Probe Market : By Application

Ophthalmology

Dermatology

Rheumatology

Orthopedics

Dentistry

Laser Probe Market : By End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Laser Probe Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Laser Probe Market:

In October 2018, Monteris announced that they had received the U.S. FDA clearance for their “NeuroBlate Optic Laser Probe”. The product is designed to use in “NeuroBlate System” which is a MRI-guided laser thermotherapy in treatment of brain tumors and epileptic foci. The product is a metal-thermocouple equipped with fiber optic controlled cooling capability providing better levels of safety in treatment.

In March 2018, IRIDEX Corporation announced that the “G-Probe Illuminate” product is ready for commercialization in the European region after they received CE marking. The product is designed for targeted transscleral cyclophotocoagulation (CPC). The probe offers combined transillumination and is the third laser probe by the company equipped with company’s “CYCLO G6 Glaucoma Laser System”. Due to its transillumination, the physicians/surgeons can provide better placement of probes resulting in better therapies.

Laser Probe Market Drivers

Growth in geriatric population resulting in greater occurrence of ophthalmic disorders, is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases/disorders due to the increased prevalence of diabetic patients, this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased applications of these devices for more than just diagnostic usage, is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Rising incidences of cases where the usage of probes are necessary, is expected to have a positive effect on the market

Laser Probe Market Restraints

Absence of knowledge and technically skilled professionals required for usage of these devices, is expected to act as a hindrance to the market growth

Presence of technologies and devices as an alternative to laser probes, are expected to restrain the growth of the market

