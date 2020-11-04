Burn Care Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Application, Forecast – 2028

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the burn care market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global burn care market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type

Burn Wound Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressing

Alginate Dressing

Foam Dressing

Others

Topical Burn Medications

Burn Creams

Burn Gels

Burn Ointments

Others

End-Use

Households

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Burn Severity

First degree Burns

Second Degree Burns

Third Degree Burns

Sales Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retailers

Specialty Stores

Wholesalers and Distributors

Drug and Pharmacy stores

Other Sales Channel

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the burn care market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global burn care market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the burn care market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the burn care market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the burn care market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The chapter provides information on key trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. In addition to this, the chapter offers insights into recent product innovations and gauges the impact of the same on the overall market.

Chapter 04 – Risk and Opportunities in the Market

The chapter highlights the associated risks related to regulatory landscape, certification and other associated risks. The chapter also highlights the opportunities in the new product categories.

Chapter 05 – Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global economy and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic on various sectors such as manufacturing and supply chain across the globe.

Chapter 06 – Impact of Covid-19 on the Burn Care Market

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global burn care market and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic on various sectors.

Chapter 07 – Impact of Covid-19 on the Retail Industry

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global retail industry. Readers can also find information on the shifting trends in the consumer buying behavior amid the covid-19 outbreak.

Chapter 08 – Global Burn Care Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical burn care market volume, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and an absolute opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 09 – Global Burn Care Market Pricing Analysis

This chapter highlights the pricing analysis based on product type for base year 2019 and forecast year 2030. In addition, profit margins at each level of the Burn care market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the market.

Chapter 10 – Global Burn Care Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical burn care market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 –2021) and absolute $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 11 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the global burn care market is carried out in this section. In addition, this chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the global burn care market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It offers provides key market dynamics of the burn care market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the Burn care market.

Chapter 12 – Global Burn Care Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product type, the burn care market is segmented into burn wound dressings (hydrocolloid dressing, alginate dressing, foam dressing, etc.) and topical burn medications (burn creams, burn gels, etc). In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on product type.

Chapter 13 – Global Burn care Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End Use

This chapter provides details about the burn care market on the basis of end use which is segmented into households, hospitals, clinics and others along with market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 14 – Global Burn Care Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, Burn Severity

This chapter provides details about the burn care market burn severity is segmented into first degree burns, second degree burns and third degree burns along with market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 15 – Global Burn Care Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Sales Channel

Based on sales channel, the burn care market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, drug and pharmacy stores, online retailers, wholesalers and distributors and other sales channels. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on sales channel.

Chapter 16 – Global Burn Care Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the burn care market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 17 – North America Burn Care Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the burn care market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, opportunities, and market growth based on product type, end use, on the basis of severity, sales channel, and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 18 – Latin America Burn Care Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the burn care market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the burn care market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 19 – Europe Burn Care Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the burn care market based on its end user in several countries such as Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 20 – South Asia Burn Care Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the burn care market in the South Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia. Readers can also find regional trends, restraints, and market growth of countries in the South Asia region.

Chapter 21 – East Asia Burn Care Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the burn care market in East Asia region including the important growth prospects of the burn care in several countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are included in this chapter.

Chapter 22 – Oceania Burn Care Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the burn care market in Oceania region including the important growth prospects of the burn care in several countries such as Australia and New Zealand are included in this chapter.

Chapter 23 – Middle East and Africa Burn Care Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the burn care market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 24 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the burn care market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 25 – Competition Deep-Dive Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of e-retailers in the burn care market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Derma Sciences, Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc, Johnson and Johnson Consumer Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care, Boiron USA, De royal Industries, Acelity LP, Acme United Corporation (First Aid Only), Safe n Simple, LLC, Areza Medical, Medline Industries, ConvaTec, Inc., and many others.

Chapter 26 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a based to the information and statistics included in the Burn care market report.

Chapter 27 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the burn care market.

