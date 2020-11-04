US continues to shake – Trump doubts vote count

Washington (AP) – The United States is still anxiously awaiting the outcome of the short presidential election. During the ongoing vote count, slight advantages emerge for challenger Joe Biden, which Donald Trump does not seem to appreciate at all.

In Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada, the Democrat first won. Republican Trump repeated his unsubstantiated claims that there had been massive voter fraud. State officials called for caution and patience to respect the will of voters.

On election night, Trump declared himself the winner in the White House in the ongoing count and announced that he would take his claim to the United States Supreme Court. “We were on the verge of winning this election,” the president said early Wednesday morning and added: “Frankly, we won this election.” Biden’s campaign team accused Trump of wanting to stop the counting of legally cast votes. It is “scandalous, unprecedented and false”.

During the day, Trump posted several tweets in which he scolded the vote count and made serious allegations. His lead, which still existed Tuesday night, “magically disappeared” in one state after another, he wrote. In the besieged state of Pennsylvania, they are “working hard” to quickly “wipe out” half a million votes, he has written elsewhere. Twitter provided several messages with a warning regarding “potentially misleading” statements. Biden confirmed Wednesday: “We will not rest until every vote is counted.”

Trump had previously raised the mood against postal voting during the election campaign and raised doubts about its legality – although postal voting is an established form of voting. He warned of massive counterfeiting without any substantiated evidence. There was no evidence of significant electoral fraud.

The count in several Midwestern and Southern states was followed with great interest on Wednesday. In Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, Biden had a slight lead. Trump’s campaign team may want to call for a recount of the votes in Wisconsin, where there were “irregularities” in some places, “which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results,” he said. he said in a statement.

Trump led the highly competitive industrial state of Pennsylvania, but only half of the 2.5 to 3 million mail-in votes were cast on Wednesday. Analysts assumed the majority of votes still open, mostly via letters, were attributable to Biden.

The governor of the US state of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, has called it a “stress test for democracy.” He will do whatever he can to make sure every vote in his state is counted, the Democratic Party politician in Harrisburg said. Speaking to citizens, Wolf said: “Your vote will make a difference in this election.” He will oppose any attempt to attack the elections in Pennsylvania.

Michigan Secretary of State for Democracy Jocelyn Benson told CNN that “caution” and “patience” were needed to “respect the will of the voters.” You expect more clarity during the day.

Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the country would see the election decision soon. “We do not yet know who won the presidential race,” confidant of outgoing Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday. He also said he did not view Trump’s announcement to continue the court election fight as problematic.

Trump, 74, overall did much better than expected in the polls. Biden, three, missed the clear election victory Democrats hoped for and had to admit defeat to the Republican President of Florida and Texas. Prior to the election, the statistics portal “FiveThirtyEight” had calculated only about a ten percent chance of Trump winning.

The American president is not elected directly by the citizens, but by the electorate. With the exception of the two states of Nebraska and Maine, all of their votes go to the winner in the respective state. 270 votes are needed to enter the White House. In 2016, Trump won fewer votes nationwide than Hillary Clinton, but won more voters.

In concurrent parliamentary elections, Democrats were expected to defend their majority in the House of Representatives, but suffered a severe setback in the battle for the Senate. Several Republican senators, considered a fragile candidate, were able to defend their seats. The Democrats managed to catch a seat first – according to the AP news agency, they had 45 seats and Republicans 47. Among other things, the Senate confirms candidates for government office or the Supreme Court, which makes it especially important for a president.

Democratic House of Representatives spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi defended her seat in California with ease. The 80-year-old had already made it known that she wanted to apply for the managerial position again. Among Republicans, politician Marjorie Taylor Greene was elected to the House of Representatives, seen as a supporter of the QAnon conspiratorial movement. The central contention of supporters of QAnon is that there should be a conspiracy against Trump even in the deepest layers of the government apparatus.