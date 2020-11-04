PuriCare: LG portable wool air purifier in mask format

LG announced a new product for the wearable segment in South Korea on Wednesday (4): the company launched the LG PuriCare, a mask-shaped air purifier.

The intention of the brand is to position the laptop as an extension of its other products for domestic and commercial spaces. However, the difference is in portability and battery power.

main Features

According to LG, PuriCare is equipped with high-performance sensor-controlled filters and fans, to ensure clean air and breathing comfort in all situations – which is a boon amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Both HEPA H13 filters are capable of retaining 99.95% of harmful materials in the air, such as viruses, bacteria and allergens. They are also the same found in traditional home cleaners. But the company understands that as an individual portable model, it will be able to prevent contamination more effectively.

The accessory also has two fans and a patented breathing sensor, which work together to filter air in virtually any environment. The latter allows the fans to be adjusted at three speeds, depending on the user’s respiratory rate.

Regarding autonomy, the rechargeable battery offers air purification in eight hours maximum, in the lowest configuration. In the more powerful, on the other hand, the duration drops to two hours. There is also a case that charges the battery for a maximum of two hours.

Price and availability

The LG PuriCare will be available for purchase in Asia and the Middle East. The South Korean manufacturer has yet to release the price of the product.

So what were your thoughts on the new laptop launched by LG? Share your opinion with us!