Nokia C3 gets quick access to health and payment functions via Xpress button

Growing in the Android smartphone market, Nokia has just released a new feature for its newly launched C3. The device hit the Chinese and Indian markets in August, promising to be a good option for those looking for entry-level smartphones, being equipped with a 1.6-core, 1.6 GHz Unisoc SC9863A processor. , 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage and a generous 3,040 mAh battery.

One of the coolest features of the Nokia C3 is its Xpress button, which basically acts as a shortcut to smartphone apps and features. With today’s update, Nokia made the button even smarter, allowing healthcare and even payment features to be mapped as shortcuts.

By long pressing, the user will have access to the health functions, being divided into two categories. The first is the health code, while the second allows the use of features such as reading blood oxygen data, heart rate and blood pressure. In this menu, the extra large font and icons are enabled by default, but it is possible to change this in the settings menu.





By pressing the Xpress button twice, it will be possible to quickly access the payment functions. Users will be able to choose a standard service between WeChat and AliPay, popular in the two markets where the Nokia C3 is available.

The Nokia C3 is on sale in India and China for prices equivalent to something around R $ 532, excluding tax. It is not yet known whether the device will debut in Brazil, but it is a fact that we will soon be receiving more handsets from the brand, as highlighted by the recent approval of the Nokia 2.4 from Anatel.

Technical specifications

77 x 159.9 x 8.69 mm

5.99 inches – 1440×720 px

5.99 inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution + 18: 9 aspect ratio display Unisoc SC9863A processor 3 GB RAM 32 GB internal memory Expandable memory with MicroSD card 5 MP front camera 8 MP rear camera Digital player, P2 port for headphones , FM Radio, Dual-SIM and MicroUSB Removable 3.040 mAh battery Android 10 The Nokia C3 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.