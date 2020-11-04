Wada apologizes to Mamadou Sakho

London (AP) – The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has apologized to French football professional Mamadou Sakho for an unwarranted ban and accepted financial compensation for the 30-year-old, UK media unanimously reported .

La Wada had accused the former Liverpool defender of a doping offense in 2016 after a faulty drug test. Sakho was then banned by UEFA.

The Frenchman, under contract with Crystal Palace since 2017, missed the Europa League final with Liverpool FC and the European Championship with the France team due to the suspension. UEFA’s investigation subsequently revealed that the fat-burning substance higenamine led to the positive test result. But he was not on Wada’s banned list. Sakho was later acquitted by UEFA. In a London court, the defense attorney then sued Wada for damage to his reputation and loss of income for £ 16.7million (around € 18.5million).

A spokesperson for Wada confirmed the settlement with Sakho and the payment of financial compensation to the footballer in court. The amount was not known. “WADA admits that Mr Sakho did not break UEFA anti-doping rules, did not cheat, had no intention of gaining an advantage and acted in good faith,” said the spokesperson. word of the British media. cited.