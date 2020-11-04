Foreign Minister Maas quarantined in Corona for the second time

It has been less than five weeks since Foreign Minister Maas ended his first corona quarantine. Now he has to isolate himself again.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) has entered quarantine for the second time in a few weeks due to contact with a person infected with the corona. The Federal Foreign Office announced that the first corona test was negative on Wednesday.

Maas goes to isolate himself again in a house in Brandenburg. Contact was made Monday evening with a “participant from a foreign delegation”. Minister of State Michael Roth was also present, the rules of distance and hygiene were observed during the meeting.

The Foreign Office was not informed of the contact person’s positive test until Wednesday. In the morning, Maas participated in a cabinet meeting. A joint press conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at noon has been canceled.

Maas had only been quarantined for eleven days at the end of September because one of his bodyguards had been infected. It has been less than five weeks since he ended his self-isolation.

In recent months, members of the federal cabinet have been repeatedly quarantined. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) was the first member of government to be infected with the corona virus two weeks ago. He had been tested for cold symptoms shortly after a cabinet meeting.

The federal cabinet still did not need to be quarantined. At that time, reference had been made to the rules of hygiene and distance in the cabinet room, which did not make it necessary to quarantine others or even all participants in such a case, a- he said at the time.