Huawei could build factory in Shanghai to reduce risks from US embargoes

One of the bets initially included in this plan was to benefit from a partnership with Shanghai-based semiconductor maker SMIC to manufacture its chipsets under the HiSilicon seal, which did not work because the company uses the American technology to produce.

After this problem with the minimum wage, it seems that Huawei has defined the best way to solve the supply of its production line, raising by the Financial Times that the company can bet on building a factory under the leadership of Shanghai. IC R&D Center, a government-supported partner company.

Initially, the plan according to the publication is to initially produce 45nm chips, moving towards the end of next year (2021) to 28nm chips for IoT and smartTV and the following year (2022) , passing to 20 nm which would be directed to the modems. 5G and base stations.

One point that draws attention in this planning, however, is that at least apparently Huawei does not intend at least for now to use this factory to supply chipsets for smartphones and tablets, thus keeping at least for the moment in the hands of third parties the acquisition of solutions. updated to embed your devices.