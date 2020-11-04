International

Huawei could build factory in Shanghai to reduce risks from US embargoes

rej November 4, 2020

One of the bets initially included in this plan was to benefit from a partnership with Shanghai-based semiconductor maker SMIC to manufacture its chipsets under the HiSilicon seal, which did not work because the company uses the American technology to produce.

After this problem with the minimum wage, it seems that Huawei has defined the best way to solve the supply of its production line, raising by the Financial Times that the company can bet on building a factory under the leadership of Shanghai. IC R&D Center, a government-supported partner company.

Initially, the plan according to the publication is to initially produce 45nm chips, moving towards the end of next year (2021) to 28nm chips for IoT and smartTV and the following year (2022) , passing to 20 nm which would be directed to the modems. 5G and base stations.

One point that draws attention in this planning, however, is that at least apparently Huawei does not intend at least for now to use this factory to supply chipsets for smartphones and tablets, thus keeping at least for the moment in the hands of third parties the acquisition of solutions. updated to embed your devices.

rej

Related Articles

October 9, 2020
23

Government wants up to 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in 2021

October 28, 2020
9

Global Water Based Enamel Paint Market (2020) to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Sherwin-Williams, Asian Paints, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, NOROO Paints & Coatings, Taubmans, and more

November 3, 2020
5

Is that right? IPhone 12 Mini has a limited charging speed of 12W via MagSafe

October 26, 2020
18

Latest Cerebral Infarction Disease Market Report- Growth Analysis With Key Trends Of Top Companies Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp, Earth Corp

Close