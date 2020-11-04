HealthIndustriesSci-Tech

Global Bed Monitoring System and Baby Monitoring System Market 2020: Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment | Know The Covid19 Impact |XSENSOR; Early Sense; Tekscan, Inc.; SENSING TEX, SL; Motorola Mobility LLC; Petra Industries, LLC; Koninklijke Philips N.V

Bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.07 billion by 2026

Data Bridge Market Research November 4, 2020

Bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.07 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market are WELLSENSE; XSENSOR; Early Sense; Tekscan, Inc.; SENSING TEX, SL; Motorola Mobility LLC; Petra Industries, LLC; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Qingdao Hisense Trade and Buslness Co.,Ltd; VTech Communications, Inc.; Nanit; iBaby Labs, Inc.; Emfit Ltd; Fall Prevention and Anti-Wandering; Eight Sleep; Withings; Apple Inc.; Sleep Number Corporation; Capsule Technologies, Inc.; Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and SensorCare.

Points with potential 

  1. To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies.
  2. Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth
  3. To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Bed Monitoring System and Baby Monitoring System ” and its commercial landscape 
  4. What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.
  5. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL BED MONITORING SYSTEM AND BABY MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET

By Type

  • Baby Monitor
    • Sensor
    • Wearables
  • Pressure Ulcer
  • Elderly Monitor
    • Fall Prevention
  • Sleep Monitor

By End-Users

  • Home Care
  • Hospitals
  • Nursing Home & Assisted Living Facilities

By Geography

  • North America
  • South America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

  • Increasing expenditure incurred by various manufacturers and in the overall healthcare industry for the development and provision of enhanced services; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
  • Rise in the geriatric population group resulting in increased adoption of these products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market
  • Growing preference for unobtrusive monitoring systems is expected to drive the growth of the market
  • Rise in the focus on prevention of disorders associated with pressures along with growing focus on prevention of injuries associated with falling; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

  • Inadequate knowledge regarding the usage and development of these devices from the various developing regions is expected to restrain the growth of the market
  • Resistance in acceptance of these advanced products and technologies is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction
  2. Market Segmentation
  3. Market Overview
  4. Executive Summary
  5. Premium Insights
  6. By Component
  7. Product Type
  8. Delivery
  9. Industry Type
  10. Geography
    • Overview
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East & Africa
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Profiles
  13. Related Reports

