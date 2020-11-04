Beovision 2020: Bang & Olufsen launches the next generation of its luxury smart TV at a high price

Do you have a few thousand euros left? If so, the new Bang & Olufsen Beovision 2020 could be yours. It’s a smart TV that combines a huge amount of advanced features with a unique design, but it charges such a high price, it’s almost ridiculous.

Replacing the 2017 model, the new Beovision continues to be based on the LG GX, but anyone who thinks it’s just a redesign of a product that just won a sleeker design is wrong. It adds a lot of cool features like up to four HDMI 2.1 ports and a surround sound system in addition to WebOS 5.

On the panel, of the most important features of a smart TV, we have a 55 inch WRGB OLED screen with Ultra HD resolution with 10 bit color gamut, in addition to support for HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, support for advanced HEVC, VP9 and AV1 codecs, as well as a dynamic update rate of 100 to 120 Hz.

Regarding the sound system, it arrives through three bars that bet on high quality, and the diffusion is done through a 2.54 cm tweeter, two 6.35 cm transducers and three 10.16 mid-woofers. cm. The transducers are powered by 50W amplifiers and the woofers have 100W each.

Another design detail of the product is its control, which is so stretched that it would make any 21: 9 screen smartphone envious.

Finally, the product has a suggested price of “only” EUR 9,000, or R $ 60,000 at the current price. Perhaps it will be better to settle for a Samsung QLED 8K model …

Remember, Nokia is coming to Europe with its 4K smart TVs, which come with entry-level product features. With sizes up to 75 inches, they’ll likely only cost part of a second-gen Beovision.

And you, what did you think of the new Beovision? Tell us in the comments!