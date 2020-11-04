Intel Rocket Lake and Alder Lake leak in new photos; manufacturers already have test units

Under heavy pressure from AMD and its Ryzen 5000 line, Intel recently confirmed the arrival of its 11th generation Rocket Lake in the first quarter of 2021. The new family of chips from the new blue team will use the new Cypress Cove cores, which mix Ice Lake and Tiger Lake architectures, in addition to adopting new Intel Xe GPUs and launching PCI-E 4.0 on the company’s processors, promising to deliver instruction gains per clock of over 10%.

Still shrouded in mystery, precisely because of the great distance to launch, the Intel Rocket Lake line has just leaked in new images confirming some of its aspects. The main highlight is the compatibility with the LGA 1200 socket, even used by the 10th generation Comet Lake-S, which enhances the possibility of using them with motherboards already available on the market.

According to sources on the WCCFTech website, the Rocket Lake-S family has had test units distributed to Intel’s partner manufacturers to test and produce new motherboards. As the weaker CapFrameX also reports, Intel’s new chips, in their test units, hit an impressive 5.6 GHz and should give AMD’s Zen 3 architecture work, even if it is too much. early to be sure.

The leaks also gave us a small sample of Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake-S, which is set to finally revolutionize the company’s desktop processors. In addition to finally adopting the new 10nm SuperFin lithography, used in the Tiger Lake family, Alder Lake chips will follow the hybrid formula of Lakefield processors and other processors based on the ARM architecture, with high performance and high efficiency core sets. .

Visibly larger, images of Alder Lake chips confirm old rumors about adopting the LGA 1700 socket and, if done right, could put Intel back into competition. The 12th generation Alder Lake-S is expected to hit the market in the second half of 2021.