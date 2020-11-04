HealthIndustriesSci-Tech

Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2026||Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Data Bridge Market Research November 4, 2020
Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market

Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market is growing at a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Development and advancement in the technology is the major factor for the growth of this market.

A reliable Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging market report works for initiating and developing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion. It estimates CAGR values in percentages which facilitate to know the rise or fall occurring in the market for particular product for the specific forecast period. The report takes into consideration all the aspects of market that are necessary to create the finest and top-notch market research report. This market research report also studies the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics which enables building up production strategies for healthcare It industry. Not to mention, large sample sizes have been exploited for the collection of data and info in this world class Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging report.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market are NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence, LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market

By Offering

(Hardware, Software, Services),

Technology

(Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision),

Ultrasound Technology

(Diagnostic Imaging, Therapeutic, 2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy, Doppler Ultrasound),

Application

(Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology),

End- User

(Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

  • Rise in public & private investments is driving the market.
  • Increasing incidence rates of chronic diseases is driving the market.

Market Restraints

  • Lack in the skilled AI professional is the major factor restraining the growth of this market
  • High cost of the technique is restraining the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

  • In February 2019, Philips announced the launch of their Epiq Elite ultrasound system. To improve the clinical confidence and patient experience it has combined the latest advances. Epiq Elite for obstetrics and gynecology delivers high image quality and 3D scans so that they can provide advanced fetal assessment during all stages of pregnancy.
  • In June 2015, Royal Philips announced the launch of their anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS), HeartModel. It has advanced quantification, automated 3-D views and robust reproducibility to cardiac ultrasound imaging. It will help the clinician to quickly, easily and confidently access the disease stats and find treatment for them.

Key points in the report

  1. Strategic recommendations in key business sections in light of the market estimations.
  2. Market share and size of all the foremost industry players
  3. Strategic proposals for the new participants
  4. To describe and forecast the Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging  market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.
  5. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

