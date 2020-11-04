Global Sterilization Equipment Market Will Grow at CAGR During 2020-2027 Global Evaluation by Trends, Proportions, Share, Swot, and Key Developments

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Sterilization Equipment Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. Global Sterilization Equipment Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2027. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Global Sterilization Equipment Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

Global sterilization equipment market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections and continuous advancement in sterilization equipment technologies.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global sterilization equipment market are STERIS plc, Getinge AB., 3M, Belimed, MMM Group, MATACHANA GROUP, Sotera Health, Cantel Medical, Advanced Sterilization Products Division Ethicon US, LLC., Cardinal Health, Sterigenics U.S., LLC – A Sotera Health company, Andersen Products, Inc., Sterile Technologies Inc, Celitron Medical Technologies Kft., Metall Zug AG, MME group Inc., Nanosonics, Midmark Corporation, TSO3 INC., LTE Scientific Ltd, among others.

Focus of the report:

Global Sterilization Equipment Market By Product and Service (Sterilization Instruments, Sterilization Consumables and Accessories, Sterilization Services), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Medical Device Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Sterilization is the method of removing biological agents or life forms that involves transmissible agents including spore forms, unicellular eukaryotic organisms, fungi, bacteria, and spore forms existing in a particular surface, liquid, medication, region, etc. In the medical industry, sterilization is an inevitable method with the sterility and efficacy of the sterilization equipment as primary variables.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of hospital acquired infections are driving the growth of the market

Continuous advancement in sterilization equipment technologies is flourishing the market growth

Increasing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are helping the market to grow

Increase in surgical procedure drives the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Huge initial investment hinders the market growth

Limited information and awareness about safety rules hampers the market growth

Strict rules and regulations by government restricts the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Petriss has introduced BLUEfin sterilization intelligence software. This innovative software solution enables sterilization experts to fulfill AORN, the Joint Commission, AAMI, and other legislative bodies ‘ compliance expectations. This solution is used to optimize patient care and for reduction of infections on surgical sites

In January 2018, Claranor introduced chemical free and dry can sterilization solution. Claranor has built the first pulsed light sterilization devices dedicated to milk powder cans for infant formula. This launch will expand the offerings of the company.

Competitive Analysis:

Global sterilization equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sterilization equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

