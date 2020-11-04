Handball players happy with the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina

Düsseldorf (AP) – The German national handball team are relieved that the EM qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina is going as planned.

“This news was a relief for us,” said Axel Kromer, sports director of the German Handball Federation (DHB) on Wednesday. A cancellation of the match on Thursday (4:15 p.m. / ZDF) would have caused considerable programming difficulties in the already tight handball schedule. “Of course, we also know that there are not enough match days for national teams over the next twelve months,” Kromer said.

The Bosnians had requested a transfer due to several cases of corona within their team, but this was rejected by the European Handball Federation (EHF). They are now expected to arrive in Germany on Wednesday evening and undergo a new round of tests. “We will get the results sometime Thursday morning or around noon,” Kromer said.