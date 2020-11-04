Reactions to the US elections: shock and indignation in Europe

Berlin / Brussels (dpa) – The war of nerves in the US presidential election shocked and scandalized Berlin and Brussels on Wednesday.

Politicians from almost all German parties have sharply criticized the behavior of outgoing President Donald Trump, who declared himself the winner in an extremely close race against Democratic challenger Joe Biden before all the votes were counted. And many have come to the conclusion: Europe must think for itself.

In Germany and in the European Union, many have watched in disbelief not only the surprisingly tight election result, but also Trump’s unprecedented maneuver. Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) called ZDF’s unclear situation “very explosive” and referred to a “battle for the legitimacy of the result”. SPD leader Saskia Esken spoke in the “Rheinische Post” of anti-democratic behavior, left-wing leader Bernd Riexinger of a “renewed attack on democracy”. FDP leader Christian Lindner predicted a “dramatic conflict situation” over ZDF, which the United States may no longer be able to act on.

German MPs have heard the same thing. European Green Party politician Reinhard Bütikofer has witnessed an “unprecedented attack”: there has been nothing like it since the founding of the United States over 230 years ago. European FDP politician Nicola Beer has accused Trump of leading the United States with a keen eye in a constitutional crisis. SPD MP Udo Bullmann wished the United States an end to the nightmare.

On the other hand, an eloquent silence came from the highest authorities in Europe. The federal government as a whole declined to comment on the election with reference to the still missing final result. In Brussels, a spokesperson for Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a very similar statement. At least indirectly, however, the two contradicted Trump that a result was already available.

Von der Leyen himself made no comment, nor did EU Council President Charles Michel or NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. They all avoided betting too quickly on the wrong horse. However, one person was not put off by such diplomatic practices: Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa rushed in and congratulated Trump on this possible victory. It was pretty clear, the right-wing politician wrote on Twitter.

French nationalist Marine Le Pen was also positive about a possible election victory for Trump. And AfD boss Jörg Meuthen couldn’t understand the excitement over his behavior. You don’t have to worry about how democracy works in the United States, he said.

What hardly anyone has said openly: In Germany and also at EU level, many were hoping for a clear majority in Biden. In pre-election polls, a large majority wanted the Democratic Party’s challenger to be President of the United States, with only one in ten for Trump.

Politically, it’s not much different, as Trump has caused a lot of unrest internationally over the past four years. For example, he plunged the NATO defense alliance into a serious crisis by threatening the United States to withdraw and raising doubts as to whether the United States would fulfill its military obligation in an emergency. .

The German-American relationship has fallen to a low point under the 74-year-old. A re-election would catch the federal government cold, said foreign CDU politician Norbert Röttgen: “We are not prepared for this.”

Trump had canceled the Paris climate deal, which went into effect Wednesday all-time. He also got out of the Iran nuclear deal. Both are at the heart of the EU’s concerns. Trump has also drawn wide camps against international bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) – in short: against the principle of international cooperation among many states, known as the name multilateralism – precisely the principle on which the EU is based.

Europe was hoping for a swift and unambiguous return to this cooperative and rules-based world order, but this clear rejection of “Trumpism” did not come, at least it was clear on Wednesday. Europe must therefore “develop its own strength”, declared Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “So it’s about European sovereignty when we discuss future policy.”