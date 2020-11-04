Spotify allows artists to select which tracks to prioritize on the platform

Spotify – music streaming app – continues to grow and continues to be one of the most widely used audio streaming services in several regions. As we saw at the end of October, the app registers 320 million active users every month.

With this, it is common to implement new features in the service, like the ability to search for music on the platform just by searching part of its lyrics, which was not possible until recently. In addition, in order to find even more users, the application now allows you to register and log in from a Google account.

Now, the streaming service is expected to start releasing a feature that aims to help artists determine which of their songs should receive the most prominence on the platform. The novelty will allow each creator to select the tracks or albums which will be “privileged” by the algorithm which controls the songs of the application. This way, artists will have more control over recommended songs in “AutoPlay” mode, for example.

At the moment, this possibility has started to be released gradually and only works for “AutoPlay” mode or for Spotify radio stations. The feature will allow users to get to know new songs, while their creators will have a little more control over what they will be.

Still, the platform ensures that while artists choose which songs can be improved, there is no guarantee that this will actually happen. According to the company, this is because, despite the novelty, the preferences and tastes of the users must prevail for the functioning of its algorithm.

Meanwhile, the costs of service subscriptions are also expected to change in the coming days, with even higher amounts billed as part of Spotify’s premium plan.