US House of Representatives addresses Democrats again

Washington (AP) – In the legislative elections in the United States, Democrats had to defend their majority in the House of Representatives. At the same time, after much euphoria, they suffered a serious setback in the battle for the Senate.

Several Republican senators, considered a fragile candidate, were able to defend their seats. In the remaining open races, Republicans stand a good chance of winning a majority of 51 of 100 seats.

In the event of an electoral victory, it could make governance much more difficult for a future President Joe Biden – for Donald Trump, it would be extremely important support in the event of victory. The Senate plays a key role in legislation. It also confirms candidates for high positions in government or the Supreme Court, among others. In impeachment proceedings against a president, the Senate acts as a tribunal.

The number of votes you need in the Senate for a majority depends on who sits in the White House. Because in the event of an impasse of 50 to 50 votes, the vice-president can intervene.

At 5:15 p.m. Central European Time, there was a deadlock in the Senate. According to the PA, Republicans have so far won 47 of 100 seats, Democrats 45. The two independent candidates who have not stood for election this year are counted among Democrats.

As a result, the results of five Republicans and one Democrat were still open. One of those seats – in the state of Georgia – will only be awarded in a second ballot in early January.

Each state sends two senators to Congress, so far Republicans have held a majority of 53 of the 100 seats. At 5:15 p.m. CET, Democrats were able to catch up with a seat. They lost one, but won two.

As expected, Democrats lost the Senate seat in Alabama. Democratic Senator Doug Jones was defeated by former American football coach Tommy Tuberville, who ran for the Republicans.

Democrats were able to take two seats from Republicans at the same time. In the state of Colorado, Democrat John Hickenlooper prevailed against Republican Cory Gardner. And in Arizona, astronaut Mark Kelly won against Republican Martha McSally.

Democrats could also lose one of their previous seats – for Gary Peters, Michigan, things didn’t look good for a long time during the count. At 5:15 p.m. Central European Time, he was 95% with just 22,000 votes behind his Republican challenger John James.

In Alaska and North Carolina, the two Republican candidates were currently in the lead. Georgia will have at least a run-off for a Senate seat in January. A second ballot for the second seat of the State Senate was within the realm of possibility. There was also no end result in Maine.

The Democrats had entered election night with great confidence. There were 25 seats in the Republican Senate to vote on – and polls in many places have seen at least one head-to-head race.

But disappointments quickly appeared. South Carolina’s Democrat Jamie Harrison was therefore unable to prevail over former Judicial Committee chairman Lindsey Graham. Harrison caused a stir by raising an extraordinary donation of over $ 57 million for a Senate election.

Meanwhile, NBC TV and Fox News predicted Democrats would retain their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. So far, they have occupied 232 of the 435 seats in the Congress Hall, which was fully ready to vote on Tuesday. According to calculations by the AP news agency, 192 Democrats and 185 Republicans were elected at 5:15 p.m. CET on Wednesday. Republicans won four seats. For a majority, 218 votes are needed in the chamber.

Democratic House of Representatives spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi defended her seat in California with ease. The 80-year-old had already made it known that she wanted to apply for the managerial position again.

Among Republicans, politician Marjorie Taylor Greene was elected to the House of Representatives, seen as a supporter of the QAnon conspiratorial movement. The central claim of supporters of QAnon is that there is a conspiracy against US President Donald Trump deep within the US government apparatus. They also often claim that prominent Democratic Party politicians in the United States have been treated with hormones made from the blood of children.

Several Republican leaders have condemned the QAnon theories. President Donald Trump has struggled with this on several occasions – and has expressly supported Greene. Republican candidate Laura Loomer, who has been banned from major online platforms for anti-Islamic agitation among other things, has lost her race for a seat in Florida.