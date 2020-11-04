OLX Brasil completes the acquisition of Grupo ZAP and expands its presence in the real estate market

This Tuesday (3), OLX Brasil announced the conclusion of the purchase process of Grupo ZAP. The acquisition was formalized in March this year, for an amount of approximately 2.9 billion reais.

The company will now operate the OLX, ZAP and Viva Real brands in the real estate market in order to meet the various demands of end consumers, private advertisers and professionals in the sector.

OLX Brasil will be led by CEO Andries Oudshoom, with two business units. On the one hand, OLX will be managed by Lucas Vargas to continue on the horizontal platform with Auto, Real Estate, Consumer Goods, Jobs and Services categories, in addition to the OLX Pay payment solution.

The second unit, on the other hand, will be composed of ZAP + – under the leadership of Marcos Leite – with a total focus on real estate, with the brands ZAP, VivaReal, DataZAP, Conecta Imobi, Anapro, Inc Pro, Geoimovel, ZAP Fin and Imobilinks. This segment will also house the integration of real estate sales forces and market all products in the sector under the group’s brands.

“OLX Brasil is strengthening itself and becoming one of the most relevant 100% digital technology companies in the Brazilian market. This union will enhance the experience of our consumers, professional customers and partners across the entire platform. In addition, it will have positive effects on other strategic verticals of OLX Brasil. “

Andries Oudshoom

CEO of OLX Brasil

Real estate transactions

In the real estate sector, OLX Brasil now has 14 million listings and an average of 70 million visits per month. There are over 40 professional clients, which include real estate, brokers and developers.

“The offline world still represents around 70% of investments made by players in the Brazilian real estate market. Therefore, we believe that there is a huge potential for digitalization in this sector, with many opportunities for the creation of integrated solutions that make the experience of buying and selling real estate easier and safer.

What did you think of the takeover of Grupo ZAP by OLX Brasil and its organizational changes? Join us!