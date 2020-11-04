BusinessHealthIndustriesSci-Tech
Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects During 2020 – 2027||Medidata Solutions; Parexel International Corporation; IBM Corporation; eClinical Solutions LLC; Omnicomm Systems
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,630.26 million by 2027
Insights of the market
This report will enable both of the sides in market be an established firm or a relative new entrant. It helps the established firms to know about the moves which are being performed by their competitors and also helps the new entrants by educating them about the market situations and the industry trends. The report helps to strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders while also describing and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Signant Health formulated from the merger of CRF Bracket and CRF Health was officially launched. Combining the service offerings relating to eCOA, eConsent, Clinical Supplies, IRT, Patient Engagement and Endpoint Quality; Signant Health will be able to offer one of the broadest clinical suites commercially available. The company will be focused on gaining greater expertise and innovate their services to include the latest solutions for their customers
- In June 2018, Omnicomm Systems announced that they had established a partnership with Kayentis for provision of Omnicomm’s “TrialMaster” combined with Kayentis’ “Clin’form” and “eCOA Solution”. This partnership will help provide consumers with a combined platform as the consumers had individually adopted both the solutions for their clinical trial needs
Market Drivers
- Increasing availability and preference for various wearable and handheld medical devices that can provide clinical information and assessment; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market
- Increasing prevalence and utilization of cloud-based service offerings is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Rising levels of innovations and technological advancements in the market for these solutions acts as a market driver
- Enhanced need for maintaining better levels of security and quality of clinical trials and associated clinical data will also boost the market growth
Market Restraints
- Large levels of financial costs associated with the deployment and utilization of these systems; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market
- Complications in the integration and operations of these solutions due to the various regulatory presence of authorities across the industry; this factor is expected to restrict the market growth
Segmentation: Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market
By Type
- Web Hosted
- License Enterprise
- Cloud-Based
By Platform
- Hospitals
- CROs
- Academic Institutes
- Pharma & Biotech Organizations
- Medical Device Manufacturers
By Geography
- North America
- Europ
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
