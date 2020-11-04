Global Eating Disorders (EDs) Market 2020: Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment | Know The Covid19 Impact |INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC, Omeros Corporation, KUHNIL, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alkermes

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global eating disorders (EDs) market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC, Omeros Corporation, KUHNIL, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alkermes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Eisai Co., Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Nestlé, BioGaia AB, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of patients suffering from anorexia and bulimia is expected to drive the growth of the market

Genetics, unusual level of biochemical in the body is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising stress is expected to drive the growth of the market

Psychological and environmental factors is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory policies can also act as a restricting factor for this market growth

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Eating Disorders (EDs) Market

By Type

Anorexia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

Binge Eating Disorder

Pica

Rumination Disorder

Avoidant or Restrictive Food Intake Disorder

Others

By Drugs

Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Calcium Plus Vitamin D Supplement

Gastrointestinal Stimulants

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

