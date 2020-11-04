Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market to Get Expansion admist COVID 19, Scope With Advanced Technologies Top Key Players and Forecast 2020-2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2027. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

Global digital health monitoring devices market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.6% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Medtronic, Agfa-Gevaert Group., iHealth Labs Inc., OMRON Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, BioTelemetry, Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Allscripts , McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Abbott, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and among others.

Digital Health plays an important role in improving the health related issues in the modern healthcare sector.

Telehealth and telecare services are the most used services used in the digital health care sector for treating health related problems and that is done by using alarm and health monitoring devices.

There are other digital health services such as eHealth and mHealth. Mhealth uses mobile technology which helps to improve health and diagnostic services of one by using access to information through mobile. E Health analyses large datasets available in digital monitoring devices to take better clinical decisions for service management and medical research.

Segmentation: Global Digital Health Monitoring Devices Market

Global digital health monitoring devices market is categorized into three segments which are product, type and end user.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into device, software and services. Device segment is sub-segmented into vital signs monitoring devices, glucose monitoring devices, sleep monitoring devices, fetal monitoring & obstetric devices, and neuromonitoring devices. Software segment is sub-segmented into healthcare apps, chronic disease apps, personal health apps and others. Services segment is sub-segmented into remote monitoring, consultancy services and others. In 2018, devices segment is expected to dominate the Global digital health monitoring devices market growing at the highest CAGR of 18.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In June 2018, BioTelemetry, Inc. launched its next-generation wireless blood glucose monitor for diabetes management. With this launch there is an achievement in product portfolio of the company due to addition to this new product.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into telehealth, EHR/EMR, mHealth, wireless health and others. In 2018, wireless health segment is expected to dominate the Global digital health monitoring devices market, growing at the CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, mhealth segment is growing with highest CAGR of 18.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In October 2018, Philips launched IntelliVue Guardian Software app for patient monitoring. It is a new FDA-cleared as well as CE mark approved mobile app. This mobile app is called as IntelliVue Guardian Software. With this launch company has increased product portfolio and also one more option to their client in health monitoring devices market.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, homecare settings and others. In 2018, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the Global digital health monitoring devices market, growing at the CAGR of 17.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. However, homecare settings segment is growing with highest CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In April 2016, Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd. developed a continuous, noninvasive Beat. It works by using Beat blood pressure monitoring technology. The technology has proprietary pressure sensor enables measurement of blood pressure for every heartbeat by attaching the monitor unit on the wrist. With this development the company increased their product portfolio.



Product launch:

