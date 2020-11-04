Global Smart Healthcare Market  to Get Expansion admist COVID 19, Scope With Advanced Technologies Top Key Players and Forecast 2020-2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Smart Healthcare Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. Global Smart Healthcare Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2027. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Global Smart Healthcare Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

Global smart healthcare market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 38692.36 million to an estimated value of USD 81444.45 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of smart healthcare products at home is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart healthcare market are Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, IBM Corporation, Logi-Tag Systems, Olympus Corporation, SAMSUNG, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, BD, AirStrip Technologies, Terumo Corporation, Resideo Technologies, Inc., eClinicalWorks, STANLEY Healthcare, Medtronic.

Market Definition: Global Smart Healthcare Market

Smart healthcare products are that tool that uses advance technology so that they can provide better treatment to the patients and improve the quality of the life. Smart pills, smart syringes, electronic health care etc. are some of the most common type of the smart health care products. They provide accurate data related to the patients and help the clinicians to treat their patients better. Rising chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, heart diseases etc. are some of the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Mayoclinic announced that they will be launching telemedicine so that they can do some minimally invasive coronary interventions. This launch will help to improve the access to PCI in medically under-served regions. It will also provide alternative options to the hospitals to transfer for primary PCI in patients with ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)

In November 2017, U.S. Food Drug Administration announced that they have approved the Abilify MyCite the first sensor with digital ingestion tracking system. It is specially designed for the patients with schizophrenia. This new system can send signals send signals from pill’s sensor to the wearable patch. This technology will be very beneficial for the patients and prescribers

Market Drivers

Increasing ageing population worldwide is the major factor driving the growth of this market

Rising cases of chronic diseases among population is another factor driving the growth of this market

Increasing prevalence of Internet of Things is another factor driving the market growth

Rising R&D investment on smart healthcare products is another important factor driving market

Market Restraints

High price of the smart healthcare products is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of skilled and trained professional is another factor restraining the market growth

High investment cost is restraining the market growth

Segmentation:

By Product Type

Smart Syringes

Smart Pills

Smart RFID Cabinets

Electronic Health Care

Telemedicine

Others

By Industry Vertical

Health Data Storage and Exchange

Monitoring and Treatment

Inventory Management

By End- Users

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

