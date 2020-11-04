Global Pathogen-Specific Kits Market 2020: Potential Growth, Attractive Valuation Make It Is A Long-Term Investment | Know The Covid19 Impact |Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Eurofins Scientific, EnviroLogix, Norgen Biotek Corp

Pathogen-specific kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising number of foodborne illness is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

