US Holds Breath – Trump Scolds Earl

Washington (AP) – In the vote count for the US presidential election, slight advantages for challenger Joe Biden emerge. In Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada, the Democratic candidate has the advantage.

Outgoing President Donald Trump was outraged – his lead that still existed on Tuesday night had “magically disappeared” in one state after another, the president wrote on Twitter – the internet service again provided the tweet with a warning about “potentially misleading” statements. Biden confirmed Wednesday: “We will not rest until every vote is counted.”

On Wednesday evening, Trump declared himself the winner in the White House during the current count and announced that he would take his claim to the United States Supreme Court. “We were on the verge of winning this election,” the president said, adding: “Frankly, we won this election.” Biden’s campaign team accused Trump of wanting to stop the counting of legally cast votes. It is “scandalous, unprecedented and false”.

Trump had previously raised the mood against postal voting during the election campaign and raised doubts about its legality – although postal voting is an established form of voting. He warned of massive counterfeiting without any substantiated evidence. There was no evidence of significant electoral fraud.

The count in several Midwestern and Southern states was followed with great interest on Wednesday. In Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, Biden had a slight lead. Trump led the highly competitive industrial state of Pennsylvania, but only half of the 2.5 to 3 million mail-in votes were cast on Wednesday. Analysts assumed the majority of votes still open, mostly by letter, were to Biden.

The governor of the US state of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, has called it a “stress test for democracy.” He will do whatever he can to make sure every vote in his state is counted, the Democratic Party politician in Harrisburg said. Speaking to citizens, Wolf said: “Your vote will make a difference in this election.” He will oppose any attempt to attack the elections in Pennsylvania.

Overall, however, the 74-year-old Trump did much better than expected according to the polls. Biden, three, missed the clear election victory Democrats hoped for and had to admit defeat to the Republican President of Florida and Texas. Prior to the election, the statistics portal “FiveThirtyEight” had calculated only about a ten percent chance of Trump winning.

The American president is not elected directly by the citizens, but by the electorate. With the exception of the two states of Nebraska and Maine, all of their votes go to the winner in the respective state. 270 votes are needed to enter the White House. In 2016, Trump won fewer votes nationwide than Hillary Clinton, but won more voters.

In concurrent parliamentary elections, Democrats were expected to defend their majority in the House of Representatives, but suffered a severe setback in the battle for the Senate. Several Republican senators, considered a fragile candidate, were able to defend their seats. The Democrats managed to catch a seat first – according to the AP news agency, they had 45 seats and Republicans 47. Among other things, the Senate confirms candidates for government office or the Supreme Court, which makes it especially important for a president.

Democratic House of Representatives spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi defended her seat in California with ease. The 80-year-old had already made it known that she wanted to apply for the managerial position again. Among Republicans, politician Marjorie Taylor Greene was elected to the House of Representatives, seen as a supporter of the QAnon conspiratorial movement. The central assertion of supporters of QAnon is that there should be a conspiracy against Trump in the deep layers of the government apparatus.