Promotion on the Play Store: 50 free or discounted Android apps and games

If you use a smartphone or tablet with Android on board and want to save money when purchasing new apps, games and customization items for your device, now is the time to check out our latest compilation of promotions. in progress on Google Play Store.

For this round we have a total of 50 titles selected, most of which (29) are offered with discounts of up to 80% when considering the amounts normally charged and another 21 with 100% reduction in value, that is, they are offered for free.

As in previous cycles, it should be remembered that this list takes into account the values ​​and conditions at the time of publication, and depending on the day and time of your access, that some were closed, so it is important check the ones that interest you as soon as possible. .

Finally, it’s always worth remembering that when including the apps in question, they will effectively be offered for life (unless the app is removed for some additional reason), thus allowing installation on d ‘ other devices with the same logged in account.