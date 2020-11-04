Business
Specialty Tape Market Estimates Showing Surprising Stability in key Business Segments
According to 99Strategy, the Global Specialty Tape Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Specialty Tape market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Key Companies
3M
Henkel Corporation
Nitto Denko Corporation
Tesa SE
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
Avery Dennison Corporation
Intertape Polymer Group
LINTEC Corporation
Scapa Group
ECHOtape
Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.
Siemens Healthineers
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
Xinapse Systems Ltd.
Key Product Type
PVC
Pape
PP
Foam
PET
Others
Market by Application
Automotive
Electronics & Electricals
White Goods
Paper/Printing
Healthcare
Hygiene
Aerospace & Defense
Retail/Graphic
Building & Construction
Other End Users
Main Aspects covered in the Report
Overview of the Specialty Tape market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development
