Italy imposes curfews and travel restrictions

Rome (dpa) – Nighttime curfews and risk areas with travel ban: in the fight against the second corona wave, the government in Rome is increasingly restricting the freedom of movement of 60 million citizens from this Thursday .

The curfew is from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. In addition, the government divides the country into three risk areas and has issued partial lockdowns for particularly threatened areas. This emerges from the decree that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed on Wednesday evening.

In high or very high risk areas – these are usually called orange and red areas – leave your place of residence and the area is restricted. The exceptions are professional or medical reasons. In addition, bars and restaurants must close there.

The tightening will initially apply for four weeks until December 3. All museums in the country must close. Public transport can only be half full. Colleges and universities need to switch to online education. Malls are reportedly closed for most on weekends.

With the principle of the three risk zones, Rome wants to more specifically address regional differences in the development of the crown, but prevent a strict national lockdown like the first wave. According to media reports, around 20 criteria should be used to determine areas, including the number of infections. In addition, the burden and quality of the health system should play a role.

The bans go the furthest in red zones with a very high corona risk: many stores are expected to remain completely closed there. Grocery stores and pharmacies, among others, are excluded. In addition, some younger students should only study via the Internet.

Large parts of the north, such as economically strong Lombardy and Piedmont, are reportedly likely to become red zones. South Tyrol began with a partial lockdown on Wednesday. In the south, Calabria must be declared a high-risk zone, writes the newspaper “La Repubblica”. Orange regions with equally strict restrictions could then be Campania and Puglia to the south and Veneto and Liguria to the north.

So far, Conte’s center-left government has rejected a nationwide lockdown as in the spring. At that time, people across Italy were only allowed to leave their homes for weeks for just cause. Businesses have stood still. Italy’s economic power has collapsed massively. Today Rome urged citizens and businesses to work from home as much as possible.

The Contes cabinet had already tightened corona protection measures several times during the month of October. Bars and restaurants are only allowed to serve until 6 p.m. It is compulsory to wear a mask. There have been massive, sometimes violent, protests against the regulations.

The Mediterranean country recorded around 28,250 new infections in 24 hours on Tuesday. This number was lower than the highs of the previous week. In Italy, an average of 167 people per 100,000 inhabitants were infected with the virus in one week at the end of October. The so-called R-value, which indicates the number of other people infected by an infected person, was 1.7 in the national average.