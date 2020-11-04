ARM Announces New Cortex-A78C Designed for Productivity and Gaming Laptops

Apple surprised the tech world by confirming at its WWDC 2020 that it would be ditching Intel processors in favor of its own design, the Apple Silicon chips. Based on the ARM architecture, the chips promise very high performance with high efficiency, which we have already seen in branded devices like the iPad Pro.

The Cupertino giant isn’t the only one betting on an ARM-based future, with Microsoft increasingly increasing its investments in Windows on ARM and proprietary chips developed in partnership with Qualcomm that also use the architecture. We can see how the industry has seen this design so common in smartphones as a viable option.

Because ARM itself is well aware of this and has just announced a novelty that will allow the industry to take a new step in the future thanks to its architecture. This is the new Cortex-A78C kernel, developed specifically for productivity laptops, in addition to more intense activities such as gaming. The launch comes by completing the ARM Cortex-A78 family, which has the A78 standard and the A78AE, intended for stand-alone devices.

The ARM Cortex-A78C is similar to the traditional sibling, but comes with some improvements that promise to further increase its performance. The first and arguably the most important is the ability to be used on chips that do not use the big.LITTLE configuration. The A78C can be implemented on large processors, which only use high performance cores.

Another highlight is the compatibility with up to 8MB of L3 cache, which will increase the speed of the chip in processes with large amounts of data. Additionally, while still used with high efficiency LITTLE cores, the A78C allows up to 8 cores to be used simultaneously using DinamIQ technology.

By closing the package, the Cortex-A78C brings a series of built-in security features that should provide protection against malware attacks and other digital threats. The ARM Cortex-A78C doesn’t have a deadline to make its market debut just yet, but it shouldn’t be long before laptops come equipped with the novelty. Either way, it looks like ARM computing is finally about to take off.