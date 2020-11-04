Electrophysiology Market Outlook Highlights Major Opportunities by 2020

Electrophysiology Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by FMI on the Electrophysiology market includes the global industry analysis of 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. Our analysts have conducted thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the market to obtain growth prospects with maximum precision.

Electrophysiology Market: Segmentation

Indication

Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial Flutter

End-user

Hospitals

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Report Chapters

Chapter 01- Executive Summary

The report gives a brief with the executive summary of the Electrophysiology market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends and the technological roadmap pertaining to the Electrophysiology market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

In this chapter, readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the Electrophysiology market, which will help them understand the basic information about the Electrophysiology market. Along with this, comprehensive information about Electrophysiology is provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the Electrophysiology market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

This section includes key trends impacting the market as well as the major development trends associated with product innovation and development.

Chapter 04- Market Background

This section includes the prominent dynamics (drivers, restraints & opportunities) which are responsible for shaping the market’s growth trajectory during the upcoming decade’s forecast. The chapter also sheds light on the relevance and impact of the prominent forecast factors along with macro-economic trends such as the global GDP and healthcare outlook.

Chapter 05- COVID-19 Crisis Analysis

This chapter of the report sheds exclusive light on the present as well as projected future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. It incorporates the current economic outlook and comparison with the 2008 financial crisis as well as quarter-wise forecast for the remainder of the current year. The chapter concludes by providing a probable recovery scenario across the short-term, medium-term and long-term forecast periods respectively.

Chapter 06- Market Context

This chapter elucidates on the overall market scenario, taking into account the key products’ unique selling proposition (USP), disease epidemiology, regulatory scenario, key promotional strategies, product adoption analysis and value chain analysis among other aspects.

Chapter 07- Global Electrophysiology Market Volume Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the Electrophysiology market for the forecast period of 2020-2030, in value terms. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical projections of the Electrophysiology market, providing historical, current and future projections in ‘000 units. The projections are given on a year-on-year basis.

Chapter 08- Global Electrophysiology Market- Pricing Analysis

In this section, the report incorporates a detailed pricing analysis at the regional as well as global levels, along with a detailed break-up demarcating the levels of manufacturing and distributor pricing.

Chapter 09- Global Electrophysiology Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

In this chapter, the report includes a year-on-year growth trend and opportunity analysis for the upcoming decade (2020-2030). It provides historical, current and future market value projections in US$ Mn.

Chapter 10- Global Electrophysiology Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Type

This chapter provides details about the Electrophysiology market based on type and has been classified into laboratory devices, ablation catheters and diagnostic catheters.

Chapter 11 – Global Electrophysiology Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Indication

This chapter provides details about the Electrophysiology market based on application and has been classified into atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, atrioventricular nodal re-entry tachycardia (AVNT), Wolff-Parkinson White Syndrome, Bradycardia and others.

Chapter 12- Global Electrophysiology Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by End-User

This chapter provides details about the Electrophysiology market based on end-user and has been classified into hospitals, cardiac catheterization laboratories and ambulatory surgery centers.

Chapter 13- Global Electrophysiology Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter provides details about the Electrophysiology market based on region and has been classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), East Asia, South Asia and Oceania.

Chapter 14- North America Electrophysiology Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the North America Electrophysiology market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes the U.S and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on material and countries in North America.

Chapter 15- Latin America Electrophysiology Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the Latin America Electrophysiology market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 16- Europe Electrophysiology Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the European Electrophysiology market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes Germany, Italy, France, the U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Russia and Rest of Europe.

Chapter 17- South Asia Electrophysiology Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the South Asian Electrophysiology market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Rest of South Asia.

Chapter 18- East Asia Electrophysiology Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the East Asian Electrophysiology market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes China, Japan and South Korea.

Chapter 19- Oceania Electrophysiology Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the Oceania Electrophysiology market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes Australia and New Zealand.

Chapter 20- Middle East & Africa Electrophysiology Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides details about the growth of the Middle East & Africa Electrophysiology market, along with a country-wide assessment which includes GCC countries, Turkey, South Africa and rest of MEA.

Chapter 21- Key Countries Electrophysiology Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Electrophysiology market of 22 key countries by type, and form. Additionally, COVID-19 impact in the said market in all respective countries has been included.

Chapter 22- Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the physiology equipment market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 23- Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the Electrophysiology market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Boston Scientific Corporation, Japan Lifeline, Stereotaxis, Microport Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, Acutus Medical, Baylis Medical, EP Solutions SA, APN Health LLC, Teleflex and Merit Medical Systems.

Chapter 24- Assumptions & Acronyms Used

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the physiotherapy equipment market report.

Chapter 25- Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the physiotherapy equipment market