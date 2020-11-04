Alexander Zverev at the tournament in Paris without any effort |

Paris (AP) – Alexander Zverev effortlessly reached the knockout stages of the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris.

After a bye in the first round, Germany’s top tennis player beat Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic easily and easily 6: 2, 6: 2 in the French capital. Zverev only needed 55 minutes to pull it off. The 23-year-old is now meeting Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

For Zverev, it was the first appearance since his double triumph at the two Cologne tournaments. After that, there had been headlines about the Hamburg native’s private life. First of all, his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea had made it public that she was expecting a child from Zverev. Then another ex-girlfriend of Olga Sharipova reported in an interview about the attacks of her boyfriend at the time.

Zverev dismissed the allegations in a statement on Instagram. On the pitch, the German number one did not show the hectic days.