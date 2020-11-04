Global medical device sterilization market Analysis 2020 With COVID 19 Impact Analysis| Leading Players, Business Prospects, In-depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global medical device sterilization market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. Global medical device sterilization market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period of 2020-2027. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Global medical device sterilization market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

Global Medical Device Sterilization Market, By Product and service (Sterilization Instruments, Sterilization Consumables and Accessories, Sterilization Services), Type (In House Sterilization and Contract Sterilization), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Global medical device sterilization market is expected to reach million by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Top Players :-

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Getinge AB, MATACHANA GROUP, Dentsply Sirona, Midmark Corporation, W&H Group, A-dec Inc, PLANMECA OY, Steelco s.p.a, Hu-Friedy, Belimed, SciCan Ltd, MEDIVATORS Inc., Cardinal Health, NSK Ltd., MELAG Medizintechnik oHG, FAZZINI, MMM GROUP, 3M, STERIS plc., Advanced Sterilization Products, BIOBASE , Prohs, Tuttnauer among others.

The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are evaluated in the persuasive Global medical device sterilization market report. The report gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry. This market report estimates 2020-2027 market development trends for industry. The report also provides the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. Lastly, the report makes few important proposals for a new project of Global medical device sterilization market before evaluating its feasibility.

Focus of the report:

The report focuses to provide all the insights of the Global medical device sterilization market along with all CAGR values and the market shares analysis of all the players in the market. The report is a vital piece of information on the market which explains all the competitive landscape and all the segments in the market while analyzing and forecasting the Global medical device sterilization market for the coming years. The report also provides all details in terms of recent developments in the market and all the manufacturers.

Sterilization method has been in practice from the past 120 years and the medical device has been changed by the advancement of new technologies. Over the many years sterilization instruments has evolved by reacting to the industries. Sterilization of medical equipment and devices is of prime importance in the medical field as thousands of patients die every year due to improper sterilization and poor hygiene of medical equipment. Sterilization method not only kills disease causing microorganisms but that method also eliminates the transmissible agents such as bacteria and spores through the use of sterilants such as radiation, chemicals, heat among others, thus limiting the risk of exposure to life threatening diseases. Different types of methods that have been used in the medical sterilization processes are ethylene oxide sterilization, dry heat sterilization, moist heat/steam sterilization, gamma sterilization and others methods.

Segmentation:

The global medical device market is segmented into three notable segments such as product and services, type and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, NA and others)

On the basis of product and services, the market is segmented into sterilization instruments, sterilization consumables and accessories; and sterilization services. In 2018, sterilization instruments segment is growing at the highest CAGR of and expected to reach USD in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. In June 2018, Steelco s.p.a presented an innovative, flexible system, the SPE in ACHEMA Congress 2018, which can be easily adaptable to any of these applications, but also covers a fully automatic, continuous processing and transfer system.

On the basis of sterilization instruments, the market is segmented into heat/high temperature sterilization, low temperature sterilization, filtration sterilization and ionizing radiation sterilization. Heat/high temperature sterilization is further sub segmented as moist heat/steam sterilization and dry heat sterilization, similarly low temperature sterilization is further sub segmented into ethylene oxide sterilization, vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilization, hydrogen peroxide gas plasma sterilization, ozone based medical sterilization, formaldehyde sterilization and other low temperature sterilization techniques. Ionizing radiation sterilization is sub segmented into gamma sterilization and E- beam sterilization. In 2018, low temperature sterilization segment is growing at a specific CAGR. However ionizing radiation sterilization segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. In February 2015, HU-FRIEDY MFG. CO., LLC launched sterilization containers line in North America. This sterilization containers offer users an environmentally friendly, economic option for sterilization of cassettes and dental instruments.

On the basis of sterilization consumables and accessories, the market is segmented into detergents, sterilization indicators, pouches, lubricants and sterilization accessories. In 2018, sterilization indicators segment is growing at the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. In June 2017, Belimed has acquired Sterifast to enter the fast growing low temperature sterilization market. This helped Belimed to strengthen their position as full solution provider and as one of the global leaders in infection control.

On the basis of sterilization services, the market is segmented into ethylene oxide sterilization services, gamma sterilization services, E-beam sterilization services, steam sterilization services and other sterilization services. In 2018, gamma sterilization services segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. In April 2017, NSK announce the opening of the new Research & Development (R&D) center building. Its primary function is to provide a facility that will ensure more efficient operations and R&D functions and deliver innovative products in a timely manner.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into in house sterilization and contract sterilization. In 2018, contract sterilization segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. In April 2017, MELAG showcased its sterilization products at IDS 207 – the world fair of the dental sector. This helped MELAG showcase its range of premium sterilizers and interact with potential customers to strengthen the customer base.



Product Launch:

In 2018, HU-FRIEDY MFG. CO., LLC launched Advantaclear Surface Disinfectant Product Line. AdvantaClear have expands Hu-Friedy’s and reach as a primary source of infection control products, which can cover instrument processing, cleaning and sterilization monitoring, waterline cleaning, and hand care, and also new entry into surface disinfection.

In 2018, Getinge AB announced the launch of GSS Steam Sterilizer series specific for life science industry. GSS Steam Sterilizer series is available for the biomedical research and pharmaceutical production.

In 2017, STERIS Corporation announces the addition of the AMSCO 430LS and the 630LS Sterilizers to its line of Medium Steam Sterilizers.

Table of Contents-Snapshot

– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source