Arriving! Nokia sells smart TVs and configuration boxes in European markets

rej November 4, 2020

Are you missing Nokia products? Well, in Brazil some smartphones are being launched in partnership with Multilaser, but the European market is expected to start receiving more devices from the manufacturer soon.

The brand has entered into a distribution partnership with StreamView GmbH to provide smart TVs and TV box in select markets. The press release explains that some entry-level TVs will be launching at this time, with sizes ranging from 32 to 75 inches, in addition to the brand’s configuration box.

All TVs will have 4K resolution with the exception of the 32 model, which will have 1080p definition, which is already something unusual for this screen size which is usually limited to HD. While basic, smart TVs will run Android 9 and feature LED panels, up to four HDMI connections, and a response time of just 9.5ms, ideal for those who use them for games.

The TV box, on the other hand, can reach a suggested price of 99 euros, offering a wide range of streaming applications and providing control with buttons dedicated to services such as YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, Google Play and l Google assistant for voice searches.

There is still no date of availability of new electronic devices in the region, but we know that the first territories to integrate the launch strategy between Nokia and StreamView are Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

Thus, Nokia products are expected to compete strongly with the launches of Chinese companies such as Xiaomi, also known to focus on entry-level TVs, but with some features with more advanced models, such as Ultra HD resolution.

And you, would you like to see more smartphone launches with the Nokia brand in Brazil? Tell us in the comments!

