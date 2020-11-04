Airline Booking Platform Market Size is Expected to Exhibit 8,852.77 Million USD by 2027

Market Study Report has released a new research study on Airline Booking Platform Market Analysis 2019-2027 inclusive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe. The report also outlines the competitive framework of the Airline Booking Platform Market detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

The airline sector is witnessing the high number of travelers from the North American region. The rate almost twice that of visitors from the Americas and Europe over the past ten years. Increasing disposable income especially in the US and Canada along with rising time constraints among the US and Canadian individuals has led the region to witness substantial growth in the demand of booking platforms which offers various attractive travel services and offers.

The global airline booking platform market is segmented into five major regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and Africa and South America. APAC is expected to witness the high CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rapid urbanization, presence of the high number of the middle class & upper-class population, booming airline sector, increasing purchasing power, strengthening tourism, and others. The developing countries such as China and India is expected to be the key country in terms of growth opportunity in the APAC region during the forecast period. The global airline booking platform market accounted for US$ 3,601.05 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 8,852.77 Mn by 2027

The well-established market players operating in the airline booking platform market are include Amadeus It Group Sa, Blue Sky Booking, Booking Holdings, EasyJet Plc, Etraveli Group AB, Expedia Group, Igola International Limited, Kayak Software Corporation, Kiwi.Com S.R.O, Lastminute.Com NV, Makemytrip Limited, Qunar.Com, Rakuten, Inc., Travix International, and Trip.Com Group Limited

Europe leads the airline booking platform market by region. European region consists of highly developed countries, which are witnessing high growth in their airline sector. With more than 20,000 flights a day and approximately 500 million passengers flying every year, Europe accredits to have the worldâ€™s busiest airspace. The economic stability in the region is helping the airliners and the booking platform providers to focus on providing various travel services to enhance the passengerâ€™s experience. The Europe market is witnessing significant growth during the forecast period.

The global airline booking platform market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on the type, the airline booking platform market is segmented into OTA and ticket comparison engine. On the basis of application, the airline booking platform market is segmented into international and domestic airline booking. Geographically, the airline booking platform market is fragmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The overall global airline booking platform market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global airline booking platform market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the airline booking platform market based on all the segmentation provided for the global region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the airline booking platform industry.

