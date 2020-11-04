Barricades and screams: tension in New York

New York (AP) – A small group of people have gathered on Fifth Avenue, diagonally across from Trump Tower. Two men with red “Make America Great Again” caps, between a woman in a pink tulle skirt and a T-shirt that reads “Women for Trump”.

Police will not allow the group to approach Trump Tower, the former residence of US President Donald Trump, on election night in New York, or anyone else, as many barricades prevent them.

“Did you hear Trump just won Indiana,” the woman in the pink tulle skirt said after looking at her cell phone and pushing her two companions to the side. “It was clear, that’s where Vice President Pence comes from,” one of the two growls. “But the evening is still long.” Then he holds up a sign that says “Trump – Pence – 2020” and shouts: “Four more years!” Four more years! A woman standing nearby shouts back, “Shut up!” The howling duel swings, is watched by many policemen until they approach and the howls slowly fade away again.

It’s a tense election night in the center of the metropolis, which this time is just a presidential sideline between incumbent Republican Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. In 2016, Trump and then-challenger Hillary Clinton were both in town. This time, Trump is in Washington, Biden in Delaware, and all other possible major election events in the metropolis have been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nevertheless, the mood is much rougher than it was four years earlier. Fearing protests and riots, police cordoned off the area around Trump Tower and many other streets in Manhattan. Many stores, restaurants and hotels have doors and windows boarded up with wood panels, and some department stores have hired security personnel as well. A luxury hotel diagonally across from Trump Tower even had the boxwoods in flowerpots outside the entrance wrapped in heavy plastic wrap.

There aren’t many cars and people in Midtown Manhattan that night, and the restaurants are largely empty. It was only in front of Trump Tower and Times Square that crowds formed, many journalists and many spectators. The people of Times Square nervously watch from their cell phones the big screens where the news channels forecast and then come back. “Biden, you can do it,” a man yells from a passing car. A photographer looks at the forecast, which even hours after polling stations across the country close, still promises no results and sighs. “It’s going to be a long night. Or even a few long days. “

People dressed as Spiderman, Minnie Mouse, and the Cookie Monster walk through the crowd and pose for selfies. “I hear things are going very well for Trump in Florida,” said a man, on whose mask a colorful cartoon character smiles. “You always hear that there are so many secret Trump fans.” He begins to whisper. “I am one of them.” Two other men pose with Trump flags, next to them a group with balloons celebrating a birthday. A saxophonist plays the American national anthem.

A woman sits on a fence with her two small children and a friend. “I came to Times Square because I wanted to see who our next president would be.” She did not vote herself. “I am pregnant and with the two children it was too much for me.” But you hope in Biden. “I really wanted to see Trump lose. But now I’m afraid it will take time. And I have to work tomorrow morning. “