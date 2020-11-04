Samsung abandons S Translator and Bixby becomes a native option for translations

Your smartphone can help you a lot on an international trip if you don’t know the spoken language at your destination. In addition to traditional translation resources, many applications – native or not – are able to translate voice and even images, lowering communication barriers between people and the world.

One of them, however, will soon be discontinued: the Samsung S Translator is saying goodbye to users, according to a message in the app at least in South Korea.

The service will be shut down on December 1, when it will also delete users’ statistical and personal data on Samsung’s servers.

The news comes shortly after the South Korean announced the shutdown of some Bixby Vision augmented reality services. On the other hand, Bixby itself offers efficient translation services, which include translation to Brazilian Portuguese from other languages.

Users who miss the service will also have the option to migrate to third-party applications, such as Google Translate, which in addition to being one of the most popular in this segment, offers advanced tools that even include a translation function from signs, signs, brochures and other graphic material.

For those unfamiliar with it, the S Translator has been a preinstalled tool in Samsung’s top-of-the-line range for some time. Like many of the company’s other native software, at some point in its life it was no longer considered a good investment by the manufacturer.

