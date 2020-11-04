Care: a doctor asks to suspend again the lower limits of the personnel

Berlin (dpa) – The president of the German Pulmonology and Respiratory Medicine Society (DGP) has called for a further suspension of minimum nursing staff.

“If we can no longer provide basic care, then many more cases can no longer be treated optimally,” DGP chairman Michael Pfeifer of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” said (Wednesday). “A limiting factor for getting out of the staff trap is the lower bound of nursing, which we generally regard as fair and good.” In the current situation, however, this makes the situation worse.

In the spring, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) suspended the fixed minimum staff for some stations until further notice. This meant that clinics could temporarily deviate from minimum nursing staffing requirements.

The increase in the number of corona patients was “rapid and threatening,” Pfeifer said. Fans and beds are not lacking, but staff. “All the staff will not be able to redouble their efforts as enormous as in the spring, and certainly not over five months.”

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a total of 577,593 people across Germany have been infected with Sars-CoV-2 since the start of the pandemic (as of November 4 at 12:00 a.m.). More recently, German health authorities reported 17,214 new RKI corona infections in one day. With 19,059 new infections, a new high was reached on Saturday since the start of the corona pandemic in Germany.

The president of the German Professional Association for Nursing Professions (DBfK), Christel Bienstein, has warned of rapid fluctuation in services. Nurses could not simply be transferred to intensive care units. “The specialist nurses in intensive care units have mostly completed further training or have professional experience in the field and work in a very complex field,” DBfK chairman of the “Rheinische Post” said on Wednesday. You cannot learn it in a hurry. If there is a shortage of staff, you should therefore first try to recruit staff with additional training, for example through temporary employment agencies or the volunteer pool.

In order to be able to guarantee free beds for corona patients, the German Hospital Association is requesting a new national flat rate for clinics from the Minister of Health Spahn. Such a payment had been made during the first Corona wave in the spring. “The rescue plan must be reopened urgently,” President Gerald Gaß of the “Passauer Neue Presse” said on Wednesday. “If we are to make full use of our critical care capabilities because the needs are so great, we will again have to dramatically reduce standard care for non-corona patients, as we did in the spring.

The number of intensive care patients has recently increased dramatically. “We will hit the previous high of 2800 this week. We will see that number double in November, ”said Gass. However, he sees no need for additional emergency hospitals. “The infrastructure will be sufficient, but we need to restrict regular operations so that we can use the staff to treat Covid patients.”

The previous high was 2,933 on April 18. At that time, approximately 3,400 clinic beds were reported as vacant.

Spahn had provided full support for the health sector on Tuesday. The “pandemic of the century” demanded a national effort, especially in the health sector. “No clinic should be economically disadvantaged because of Corona,” Spahn said.