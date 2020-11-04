Samsung announces W21 5G in China, Galaxy Z Fold 2 with small changes

Samsung has just introduced the next generation of its foldable smartphone in China and, as expected, the company is repurposing the body of the already announced Galaxy Z Fold 2 with minor modifications and introducing it as the Samsung W21 5G.

The model is almost identical to our well-known Z Fold 2 – which has a suggested price in Brazil of R $ 13,999 -, keeping the same 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X internal flexible display and the same fixed and elongated external external display of 6.2 inch. inches. Interestingly, the smartphone is slightly larger.





For the Chinese market, Samsung chooses to use the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and options of up to 12GB of RAM with 512GB of internal storage. The foldable still maintains the same dual battery with a total capacity of 4500mAh and charging 25W via cable and 11W wireless.

The big difference is the two carrier chip support for the Chinese model (since the model is made in partnership with the operator China Telecom) and has a golden color with a textured back cover.





Samsung 01 Nov

Samsung October 30

The camera set remains the same: three main lenses with 12 MP sensors and auxiliary cameras for wide-angle and zoom mode photography, as well as a 10 MP camera for selfies on both screens.

The Samsung W21 5G is already available for pre-order in China through the official Samsung website and costs 19,999 yuan, or around R $ 17,060 in conversion.

The Samsung W21 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. Be notified upon arrival.