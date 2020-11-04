Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Global Trends, Business Profiles and Forecast to 2027

Hemodialysis (HD) is a medical procedure used to remove wastes from patient’s blood with chronic or acute kidney failure. The waste removal helps to maintain electrolyte balance in patient’s body and prevents accumulation of salts and wastes in blood. The procedure works similar to an artificial kidney by filtering the blood through a device called the hemodialyzer. The duration and frequency of HD are vital factors that impact the treatment quality. A lengthier treatment time may be advantageous, predominantly among patients with substantial volume overload. While standard treatment practices involve dialysis 3 times per week, the possible benefits of repeated treatments are presently being studied. During HD, blood is collected through one of 3 types of vascular access, namely, fistula, graft, or catheter. HD can be performed at a hospital, a dialysis center, or at patient’s home.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market was valued at $15.68 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $22.16 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.0%.

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis report offers an in-depth analysis of the Covid-19 impact on various market segments and countries. Moreover, the report offers major market trends and forecasts, considering the Covid-19 situation.

On the other hand, peritoneal dialysis (PD) uses inner lining of abdomen to filter blood when kidneys are not functioning effectively. This procedure is mostly performed at patient’s home and primarily works to remove excess fluid and toxins from patient’s blood. In PD, a catheter is placed in patient’s abdomen and dialysis solution (dialysate) is added to collect and remove waste from the body. Dialysate absorbs toxic substances and fluid from blood, using peritoneum as a filter. Peritoneal dialysis is administered either continuously or intermittently. For patients with low kidney function, continuous PD is recommended by healthcare professionals.

The major factors that impact growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market include increase in number of patients with CKDs and ESRDs, rise in incidences of diabetes and hypertension, and surge in funding for development of new products. In addition, problems accompanying kidney transplantation, rise in number of aged population, and increase in disposable income are estimated to possibly boost the market growth. Besides, on an account of lesser number of matching organ donor availability, dialysis is preferred over kidney transplant in most patient population, which probably fuels the market growth further. However, complications involved in dialysis treatment and uneven reimbursements for dialysis in developing countries are expected to hinder the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented on the basis of type, dialysis site, modality, product, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment is further divided into short-term catheter, chronic catheter, graft, and fistula. By dialysis site, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics & dialysis centers, and home dialysis. By modality, it is categorized into conventional and daily (day time, night time). By product, it is segmented into devices and consumables. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By type, the hemodialysis segment is the major contributor toward market growth, owing to the maturity of the market and it being the preferred form of approach among healthcare professionals and patients suffering from ESRD. Majority of patients opt for hemodialysis, however, owing to efficient removal of toxic substances and rise in demand for homecare among dialysis patients, peritoneal dialysis is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. By dialysis site, most patients prefer to receive dialysis treatments through services provided by dialysis centers making them the largest contributor to the global market. Nonetheless, rise in awareness and surge in demand for home healthcare among dialysis patients is expected to boost the home dialysis segment during the forecast period.

By modality, conventional hemodialysis is more frequently used treatment, however, owing to efficient removal of toxic substances and demand for homecare among dialysis patients, daily dialysis is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. By product, the consumable segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment as these products are used frequently and constantly replaced with new ones.

In 2019, Asia-Pacific accounted for maximum contribution to the total revenue generated, owing to high prevalence rate of diabetes and hypertension, presence of high disposable income, and high adoption rate of technologically advanced products. Moreover, presence of large number of dialysis centers in this region and rise in number of patients with chronic renal diseases are expected to boost the market growth.

The Major Key Players Are:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, B Braun Melsungen Ag, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.), Cook Group, Angiodynamics Inc., Medtronic PLC, and Asahi Kasei Corp.

By modality, the conventional hemodialysis segment occupied a major share in 2019 and is expected to maintain the trend throughout the forecast period.

The consumables segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Hemodialysis segment held a major share in the global market in 2019 and is expected to retain it throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region, during the forecast period.

