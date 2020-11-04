FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market by shrink ratio (1.3:1, 1.6:1), Application (Drug delivery devices (catheters), Surgical and Vascular Instrument, Flexible Joints, Electrical Insulation)- Forecast to 2024

The FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market with Forecasts 2024.

Get Free Sample Report in PDF Format @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3031600

The FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market size was estimated at USD 103 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 146 Million in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2%. This report spread across 121 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 110 Tables and 29 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market:

Zeus Industries products ltd. (US)

TE Connectivity (US)

Parker-Hannifin (US)

Teleflex Inc. (US)

Junkosha Inc. (Japan)

Elringklinger Kunststofftechnik GmbH (Germany)

Medical Extrusion Technologies Inc. (US)

Polyflon Technology Ltd (UK)

Polyfluor Plastics bv (Netherlands)

Tef-Cap Industries Inc (US) and Optinova (US)

The Drug delivery devices (catheter) application is the largest and fastest-growing application area for FEP heat shrink medical tubes. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for microcatheter applications. Micro catheters are specialized, thin-walled, small-bore catheters or delivery/access devices that are used during minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Coupon Code Available for 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3031600

The shrink ratio of 1.6:1 is the largest and fastest-growing shrink ratio in the industry. The shrink ratio of 1.6:1 is preferred in the medical industry as it covers a broader range of component shapes and sizes and can cover more irregular shaped parts, the 1.6:1 shrink tubing have higher shrinkage capacity which allows it to cover more area easily. Thus, it is preferred by the industry.

North America is projected to be the largest market for the FEP heat shrink medical tube market. The rising demand from micro-catheter manufacturers drives the market. The increasing count of patient pool, high prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, adoption of minimally invasive surgery, and the high availability of advanced interventional products (including micro catheters) are driving the FEP heat shrink medical tubing market in the region Key countries in the region are the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 –40 %, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 –40%

– Tier 1 –40 %, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 –40% By Designation – C level – 20%, Director Level –20%, and Others –60 %

– C level – 20%, Director Level –20%, and Others –60 % By Region – North America: 40%, Europe: 15%, APAC: 40%, Rest of the World: 5%

Competitive Landscape of FEP Heat Shrink Medical Tubing Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Share Analysis By Key Players

2.1 Zeus Industrial Products

2.2 TE Connectivity

2.3 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

2.4 Junkosha

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Expansion

3.2 New Product Launch

3.3 Acquisition

3.4 Joint Venture/Agreement

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3031600